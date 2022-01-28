Lifestyle

7 ways to use loose powder

Loose powder can be translucent or colored. Both serve different purposes.

Loose powder has become a makeup staple, and not without reason. However, it wasn't heard of as much a few years back. Primarily because loose powder seemed like something only professionals used. But that isn't true. Loose powder is a multi-purpose product that can be easily used for your day-to-day makeup in several ways. Here are a few ways to use loose powder.

#1 Setting your foundation

You can use loose powder to set your foundation and make your skin look natural and fresh. Just dab some loose powder on your face with a powder brush after applying your foundation. It makes the foundation last longer by stopping the oils from within your skin from seeping up. It also gives a matte look and is great for oily skin.

#2 To get plump and voluminous lashes

Your loose setting powder can be used to give you plump, voluminous, and enviable eyelashes without the need to apply any false lashes. Coat your lashes with some loose powder using a shadow brush before applying the mascara. After applying the first coat of mascara, dust some more powder and repeat until you get the long fluffy lashes that you desire.

#3 To make your lipstick matte

Now you don't need to buy a matte lipstick as you can easily turn your glossy lipstick into matte. Grab some translucent powder, a brush, and tissue paper to achieve the matte lip look. Apply your lipstick and place a tissue on your lips. Now dab some loose powder over the tissue. Remove the tissue and your matte lip look is ready.

#4 & 5 Use it as a dry shampoo and for blending eyeshadow

Loose powder is great for oily and greasy hair and can remove the oil in no time. Use it as a dry shampoo by sprinkling some loose powder and then combing it out after some time. Blending dark eyeshadow shades is a task. Dab some loose powder and blend it over the color to tone down the shade intensity for flawless transition between colors.

#6 & 7 For long-lasting eyeliner and for toning down your blush

Loose powder act as a great base. Dab some translucent powder on your eyelids as a base before applying your eyeliner. After you are done with the eyeliner, apply some more powder to the lids to prevent any smudging. If you went too dramatic with your blush, apply some loose powder to tone the color down instead of starting the makeup process again.