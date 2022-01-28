Lifestyle

5 unique things to buy in Maldives

Written by Sneha Das Jan 28, 2022, 12:36 pm 3 min read

Maldives is a heaven for shopaholics, offering innumerable options.

Traveling to a new place is incomplete without some shopping. Several people pack light just so they can fill up their bags later. If you are a shopaholic and in the Maldives, there is so much you can bring back home. It is not all about the pretty beaches, luxury resorts, and the sun. Here are some interesting things to shop for when here.

#1 Thundu Kunaa

Thundu Kunaa are basically traditional handwoven mats or carpets that are exclusively found in the Maldives. These are made out of natural fibers by using grass that is grown in Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll. Then these mats are naturally dyed using fermented coconut water, roots, and leaves. Primarily used as praying or sleeping mats by locals, they can also be used as decorative pieces.

#2 Don't forget to buy lacquer products

Locally known as laajehun, lacquer work on particular items is an interesting form of handicraft found in the Maldives. When here, you need to buy these heritage items to carry some great memories with you. You can buy brightly-colored lacquer items like pens, bowls, kitchen utensils, baskets, vases, and toys with delicate designs. The color used is derived from a special Maldivian tree.

#3 Buy some coconut items

The coconut tree is the national tree of the Maldives and the fruit is available here in abundance. Here you can find beautiful handicrafts made with coconut shells, bark, leaves, stems, and even its outer crust. Don't forget to buy a raa bandhi, a container made with two hollow coconuts. You can also buy wall hangings, statues, and lampshades made with coconut palm wood.

#4 Invest in some stunning Maldivian jewelry

If you are a jewelry lover, then you must visit the markets of Maldives to find some interesting local pieces of jewelry. From unique trinkets and bracelets to quirky earrings and pearl necklaces, you can find lots of unique pieces with intricate designs here. Most of the pieces of jewelry are made out of coconut fiber, seashells, ceramic, seeds, stones, and tree raisins.

#5 Buy some canned fish products

If you are a foodie and want to carry lots of delicious memories with you from your Maldives vacation, then pack some canned fish products. However, these fish food items need to be consumed within a certain number of days. You can find chipped dried fish, fish pickle, smoked fish, canned and vacuum-packed versions of fish fillets here to take home.