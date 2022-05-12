Lifestyle

5 plants that will make your skin glow naturally

Written by Sneha Das May 12, 2022, 04:20 pm 2 min read

All these plants are loaded with several skin benefits and can help you in different ways.

Natural and herbal skincare products are ruling the market since most of us want to play safe when it comes to our skin. But why invest in expensive herbal and organic skincare products when the ingredients used in them can be easily grown in your own backyard or terrace garden. Here are five home-grown plants that will give you healthy and glowing skin naturally.

#1 Mint

The salicylic acid in mint helps to keep pimples at bay and also soothes inflamed and irritated skin. Make a paste of fresh mint leaves and mix it with cucumber juice and honey. Apply it all over your face, wait for 15 minutes and then wash off with cool water. Make sure to water your mint plant regularly to keep the soil moist.

#2 Aloe vera

The aloe vera plant is the most popular skin-friendly plant. Everyone knows what a wonderful item it is. It is packed with anti-aging vitamins and minerals and helps make new skin cells. You can scoop out fresh aloe gel and apply it directly to your face as a moisturizer. Make sure the plant gets enough sunlight and water it at least once a week.

#3 Curry leaves

Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-microbial properties, curry leaves help to reduce acne, and breakouts and makes your skin glowing and radiant. Mix curry leaves paste with honey and multani mitti. Apply it to your face, wait for 20 minutes and rinse off with water. Avoid overwatering your curry leaf plant. Water every two-three days in summer and on weekly basis during autumn.

#4 Lavender

Packed with antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties, lavender soothes your skin and prevents dryness, itchiness, and inflammation. You can infuse dried or fresh lavender with your skin toner, moisturizers or facial steams to improve blood circulation and relax your skin. Prune the leaves of your lavender plant and make sure it has adequate air circulation and good drainage as lavender is sensitive to excess moisture.

#5 Holy basil or tulsi

Loaded with vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties, holy basil helps to soothe skin irritations, reduce acne, and lightens your complexion. Prepare a paste of tulsi leaves, mix it with lemon juice and apply it to your face. Wait for 15 minutes before washing off. Keep the plant in well-drained soil and water deeply at least once a week to let the roots grow deep.