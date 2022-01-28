Lifestyle

#BeautyBytes: 5 surprising uses of a lip balm

Written by Sneha Das Jan 28, 2022, 06:29 pm 3 min read

Lip balm is a versatile product and can be used in several ways.

Lip balm is an essential beauty product that works great for dry and chapped lips. It heals peeling and cracked lips and makes them soft, moisturized, and plumped. However, that's not all. This tiny beauty product is a multi-tasker and has numerous other benefits besides taking care of your lips. Here are a few surprising ways to use your good old lip balm.

#1 Helps tame pesky and frizzy flyaways

Are you tired of your frizzy hair strands that just won't sit flat? Pesky flyaways are caused when your hair gets brittle and dry. However, you can instantly tame those flyaways with your lip balm. Take some lip balm and run it down through your hair using your fingertips to smoothen it down. Lip balm can also be used to tame unruly eyebrows.

#2 It can help soften your cuticles

Lip balms work great for dry and rough cuticles as they are packed with super-moisturizing ingredients. You don't need to spend on expensive cuticle oil. Just dab some lip balm on your cuticles in a gentle manner and massage well to make them supple and prevent any snags. Apply daily before hitting the bed to wake up with healthy cuticles.

#3 Apply it as a highlighter

In case you have run out of your highlighter, you can use your lip balm to add that sheen and glow to your skin. A traditional lip balm has a shiny and glossy texture that adds shine to your complexion just like a highlighter. Dab some lip balm on the highest points of your face that includes your brow bones, cupid's bow, and cheekbones.

#4 Works great for mascara smudges

Your mascara can get smudged due to various reasons like tears, sweat, or allergies. Fixing the mascara smudge without ruining your entire makeup look isn't easy. But you can quickly fix it with your lip balm. Just take some balm on a cotton swab and gently wipe the smudge away. The moisturizing oils in it help to clean the smudge easily.

#5 Can soothe shaving nicks and cuts

Shaving can lead to minor nicks and cuts that can cause bleeding and leave marks on your skin. However, a lip balm can come to your rescue for healing minor wounds quickly without any side effects. So, whenever you notice some bleeding due to razor cuts, apply some lip balm mixed with a little petroleum jelly over the affected area to treat the wound.