Homemade yogurt packs for skin and hair problems

Written by Varnika Sharma Jan 28, 2022

Yogurt has many benefits when used as a hair mask or face pack.

Yogurt beauty packs for both skin and hair have been immensely popular for several years. From preparing a super-hydrating yogurt face mask to a dandruff-fighting hair pack, yogurt is a versatile ingredient when it comes to homemade beauty products. It does not have any side effects as well. Here's how to use it for different skin and hair problems.

The beneficial effects of the application of curd on skin or hair are derived from the presence of lactobacilli.

Application of curd on the skin for 20-25 minutes followed by a warm bath is called lactobacillus bath. It is a concept of Ayurveda.

Lactobacilli are nonpathogenic bacteria that prevent the growth of disease-causing bacteria in the gut as well as on the skin.

Dandruff Yogurt hair mask for dandruff

Take half a cup of yogurt and mix it with two tablespoons of lemon juice and one tablespoon of honey. Blend the mixture well and apply to the scalp. Leave it for an hour and then rinse off with lukewarm water. Yogurt and lemon have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that will fight dandruff while honey will help moisturize your scalp.

Acne & hyperpigmentation Banana yogurt face pack to treat acne and hyperpigmentation

Peel the skin of one banana and mash it with two tablespoons of yogurt. Add water to make the paste smooth. Apply the mixture on a clean, dry face and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water. Banana and yogurt have potassium and several vitamins that can help treat acne and hyperpigmentation. One can use this pack to prevent wrinkles also.

Split ends Yogurt hair mask for split ends

Mix yogurt, cream, and castor oil. Apply the mixture with a brush on the roots and hair. Rinse off with moderately warm water after 30 minutes. Yogurt is rich in protein which helps strengthen the hair shaft and prevents split ends and hair damage. It is also rich in several nutrients like riboflavin and niacin, which can also strengthen the strands from the roots.

Dull skin Coffee and yogurt face pack for dull and tired skin

Make a mixture of one tablespoon each of coffee powder, yogurt, and honey. Apply the mixture and wash off after 20-25 minutes. Pat dry and apply a moisturizer. This face pack is suitable for people struggling with dull and tired skin. Coffee and yogurt, when combined, revitalize the skin that gets damaged due to pollution and other factors. It can also prevent wrinkles.

Hair fall Yogurt mask for hair fall

You can also apply only yogurt to your scalp. Massage your scalp for a few minutes. Wash off after one hour. Yogurt has probiotic bacteria that enhance hair density. It also unclogs the hair follicles present in the scalp that are predominantly responsible for hair fall. It also makes the roots of your hair stronger and provides the nourishment your hair follicles need.