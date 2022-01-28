Lifestyle

Sun sign vs Moon sign: A lowdown on the two

Sun sign vs Moon sign: A lowdown on the two

Written by Sneha Das Jan 28, 2022, 05:14 pm 3 min read

Your Sun and Moon signs reveal a lot about your personality and emotions.

Are you someone who is interested in astrology and want to learn more about Sun signs and Moon signs? So what is the difference between the two? The Moon sign represents your inner self and emotions, while the Sun sign indicates your zodiac personality. Both the signs influence your overall nature and the future. Here's more about them.

Sun sign What do you mean by Sun sign?

It's usually the Sun sign that people want to know when they are enquiring about your zodiac sign. Also called the star sign, it tells us in which position the Sun was present during the time of your birth. The Sun can be positioned in any of the 12 zodiac signs. The Sun sign reveals the positive and negative qualities of your personality.

Moon sign What do you mean by Moon sign?

The Moon sign is another important influence in your horoscope and it simply represents the Moon's position during the time of your birth. The Moon moves quite fast unlike the Sun and covers all the 12 zodiac signs for two-two and a half days. The Moon sign reveals information about your emotional inner world that includes your thoughts, fears, desires, and sense of security.

Calculation How to know your Sun and Moon sign?

It's extremely easy to calculate your Sun sign. You just have to know your date of birth to know about it. The Moon takes one month to visit the 12 zodiacs and due to this, you need a little more information to learn what it is. You will need your birth time, geographical location of your birth, and birth date to know about it.

Difference Difference between the Sun sign and Moon sign

Both the Sun and Moon signs are equally important for determining your overall personality. While the Moon sign reflects your innate reactions to experiences, the Sun sign reveals your core self. How you react in private is indicated by the Moon, while the Sun shows how you behave regularly. The Moon indicates your subconscious side, while the Sun reveals your basic character and ego.

Consideration Sun sign or Moon sign, which one is more accurate?

Your Moon sign exercises more influence on life as compared to your Sun sign. The influence of the Moon sign is much more powerful than any other influence in your horoscope. Astrological predictions are valid for one month in the case of the Sun signs as the Sun moves through the signs in 12 months. However, the Moon moves quickly, giving precise predictions.