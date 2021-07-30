These tips can help lighten discolored skin around nails

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 03:34 pm

Dark cuticles are a result of increased melanin production. Following certain tips can help lighten them.

Are you someone who religiously does manicures only to find that the dark cuticles around your nails are still stubbornly present? Darkening of the skin is caused by certain environmental factors that boost melanin production. These include exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays, extremely cold temperatures, etc. Read on for effective home remedies that can help you lighten and even out the skin around nails.

Potato juice

Leave potato juice for 20 minutes, will help reduce pigmentation

Potato juice is an effective cleansing agent that is known to reduce pigmentation of the skin. Grate a small potato and squeeze out the juice from it. Apply the juice on your fingers using a cotton ball, and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Wash it using water at room temperature. Repeat this twice a day for two weeks for visible results.

Tomato scrub

Leaving tomato scrub overnight helps rejuvenate dull skin

Tomato is another easily available pantry ingredient that can help you with even skin tone. All you have to do is rub tomato slices on the discolored skin. Wait for the essence to be absorbed by the skin. You can even leave it on overnight. The antioxidants present in tomatoes revive the dull skin and even out the skin tone as well.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is a magic potion for your skin

Aloe vera is a wonder plant that can be used for almost every skin and hair concern. So when it comes to dark skin around your nails, trust aloe vera to work its magic. Extract fresh gel from its leaves and apply it to the dark skin every day. Over time you'll notice that the discoloration has lightened and the skin is softer too.

Lemon scrub

Try using a lemon and sugar scrub almost daily

A lemon-sugar scrub, when applied to the face, can instantly rejuvenate the skin and make it fresh. When it comes to the dark skin around the nails, using this scrub once every day will give you an even skin tone. Apply the lemon juice and sugar scrub to the dark skin and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse with normal water.