5 benefits of coconut oil for your skin and hair

Written by Lahari Basu May 10, 2022

Coconut oil is a miracle item when it comes to improving your skin and hair and also keeping you healthy.

Growing up in India, we aren't unfamiliar with coconut oil. While some use it for cooking, others use it to massage their hair and some use it to nourish their skin. This incredible oil, as per studies, may improve skin barrier function, has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, and fights the signs of skin aging, besides being an effective moisturizer.

#1 Moisturizes and nourishes the skin

Coconut oil acts as a natural moisturizer and reduces water loss in dry skin. It also works great as a lip balm. You can also use coconut oil as a highlighter in a small amount on top of makeup to make your skin glow. Massaging coconut oil into your cuticles can bring some luster to dry and brittle nails and prevent hangnails.

#2 Acts as a cleanser

Coconut oil can be used to remove makeup and gently cleanse the skin. Its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties make it an ideal choice for acne-prone skin. However, remember to double cleanse after using coconut oil on your face to avoid clogging. Natural coconut oil with no added chemicals is safe for sensitive skin and can also be used to massage babies.

#3 Minimizes dandruff

A dry scalp often leads to dandruff, and it can be avoided if you massage it with warm coconut oil. Massage the oil into your oil at least an hour before you plan to wash your hair. You will be amazed by the results. Studies have shown that coconut oil can reduce symptoms of scalp psoriasis and provide relief from scalp irritations.

#4 Nourishes hair

Coconut oil moisturizes and also conditions your hair. Nourished and moisturized hair are less prone to breakage. So it is good for those who have dry and brittle hair. Applying coconut oil to your hair also gives your beloved tresses a natural shine. Coconut oil protects your scalp and hair by creating a barrier that blocks bacteria and irritants from causing more damage.

#5 Reduces frizz

Massaging your hair with coconut oil can instantly reduce the frizzy appearance. Rub a little bit of coconut oil between your palms and run through particularly frizzy areas to leave your mane smooth and polished. You can also use frizz-fighting serums that contain coconut oil to strengthen hair. Remember not to use any heating tools on your hair after applying oil.