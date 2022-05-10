Lifestyle

How to keep frizzy hair at bay during summer

Are you struggling with frizzy hair? This summer heat and humidity must be tough for you to manage, as are swelled-up hair. Not only does it get uncomfortable, but it also makes your hair appear lackluster, dry, and damaged. While you may think it will cost you a lot for regular hair treatments, there are ways to manage it yourself.

Lack of moisture in the hair can make your hair frizzy. For some people, however, it's hereditary. Otherwise, chemical damage or dry hair causes the outer layer of your mane to become raised and lets in moisture from the surrounding. This in turn causes your hair to swell and turn frizzy. Well-hydrated hair will lie flat and smooth. Here's how to counter frizz.

#1 Pat dry your hair

Use a soft microfiber towel for your hair. Towel drying is ok as long as you don't rub. The friction breaks and disrupts the cuticle. Rubbing your hair with a towel creates more frizz! Instead, pat dry your hair. You can also gently twist your hair wrapped in a towel to dry them. Use a leave-in conditioner after towel drying.

#2 Moisturize well

Use a good hydrating conditioner after washing your hair to protect them from heat and humidity. Apply hair packs once a week to get softer and smoother hair. Leave-in conditioners also help lock in extra moisture, fight frizz and also help to detangle hair. More moisturizing means there will be less combing and brushing, therefore less friction for your hair.

#3 Avoid or reduce using heat on your hair

Although blow dryers and other heat tools come in handy, they are known to damage your hair. Straighteners and similar heat tools can help seal the hair cuticle but overuse will dry out your hair, making them frizzy. Use a heat-protectant serum on wet hair and let it air dry before blow-drying. Always keep your dryer on the minimal setting to avoid damage.

#4 Invest in a silk pillowcase

Think of a silk pillowcase as an investment. Silk is gentle to your hair and won't cause any friction while you are tossing and turning during your sleep. Cotton, on the other hand, will pull at your hair, leading to hair fall and frizz. It also won't strip your hair of its natural oils and will keep it smooth. So invest in one today.

#5 Accept your natural hair

It is fine to tame your hair and fight the frizz. But it is not OK to go overboard. Do what you can but don't stress if you don't see results. Curly hair is prone to frizz. All you can do is follow a nice haircare routine. Other than that, do not force umpteen treatments on your hair and let it do its thing.