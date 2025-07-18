Batters with most runs in Tests at Old Trafford, Manchester

The famous Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester is set to play host to the fourth England versus India clash. The 2025 England vs India Test series sees Ben Stokes' men own a 2-1 lead from three matches played so far. Over the years, several batters have enjoyed batting at this venue. On the same note, here are batters with most runs in Manchester.

#1 Joe Root - 978 runs England legend Joe Root has amassed 978 runs from 11 Test matches at Old Trafford, Manchester. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root averages 65.20 with the help of 1 century and 7 fifties with the best of 254. Notably, Root is 22 runs shy of the 1,000-run milestone here. Overall in Tests, Root owns 13,259 runs at 50.80. He has 37 tons and 66 fifties.

#2 Denis Compton - 818 runs Former England ace Denis Compton went on to smash 818 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester from 8 matches (13 innings) at 81.80. In addition to three tons, he smashed four fifties. Overall, the late Compton amassed 5,807 runs in Tests at 50.06 with 17 tons and 28 fifties. 278 reads his best score.