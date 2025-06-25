Headingley Test: Joe Root sets records with fifty against India

England batter Joe Root stepped up on Day 5 of the 1st Test against India at Headingley, Leeds. The 34-year-old scored a match-winning 53* (84) against India, helping his team chase down a target of 371 runs. He took charge after the hosts were down to 253/4 from 188/0. This marked England's second-highest successful run-chase in Test history. Meanwhile, Root set multiple records in the Test.

Knock Root's match-winning knock on Day 5 Root, who scored a 58-ball 28 in the first innings, shone for England on Day 5. Although the run-chase saw a 188-run opening stand between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, India made a comeback with four quick wickets. However, Root held his end and saw out vicious deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. The English batter returned unbeaten on 53 off 84 balls (6 fours). He completed his 102nd fifty-plus score (66 fifties) in Test cricket.

WTC run-chases Most fifties in WTC run-chases With his innings, Root now has the most half-centuries in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) run-chases. This was his fourth instance of Root scoring a fifty in this regard. He also owns two tons. Root surpassed his teammate and captain Ben Stokes, who has three fifties in WTC run-chases. The latter also has a ton in this case.

National record Other notable records set by Root On Day 4 of the Headingley Test, Root equaled Indian legend Rahul Dravid's record for the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in Test matches. Both Root and Dravid own 210 catches. Earlier, Root overtook the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Tests played in England. In 16 such Tests, the former owns 1,655 runs compared to Tendulkar's 1,575.