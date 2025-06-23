Chris Woakes completes 2,000 Test runs, attains this elite double 

Chris Woakes has become the sixth England all-rounder to complete the rare double of 150 wickets and 2,000 runs in Test cricket . The feat puts him alongside legends like Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, and Stuart Broad. Woakes achieved this milestone during his first outing against India in the ongoing five-match Test series at Headingley, Leeds. Here are further details.

Knock A vital knock from Woakes Responding to India's first innings score of 471/10, England were placed at 349/6 when Woakes arrived to bat. He added 49 runs with Harry Brook before further stitching 55 runs with Brydon Carse. Woakes eventually fell to Jasprit Bumrah for 38 off 55 balls. He smoked three fours besides two maximums. Meanwhile, he had gone wicket-less in the first innings of the match, having bowled 24 overs.

Career highlights Here are his overall numbers Playing his 58th Test, Woakes has raced to 2,008 runs at an average of 26.42, as per ESPNcricinfo. His best score is an unbeaten 137 and has one century and seven fifties to his name. On the bowling front, he has claimed 181 wickets at an average of 28.91 with best figures of six for 17. He overall has five five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket haul in his kitty.

Runs Dissecting his batting numbers 1,249 of his Test runs have come at home as he averages 30.46 in this regard. Seven of his eight 50-plus scores, including his solitary hundred, have been recorded on England soil. His only other half-century has come in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Woakes's overall away average comes down to 21.68 as the tally includes 759 runs from 23 Tests.

DYK Do you know? Woakes's batting average of 26.42 is only better than that of Broad (18.03) among the six England all-rounders with the double of 2,000 runs and 150 Test wickets. Notably, Woakes's 137 Test wickets at home have come at an average of 22.48. No other all-rounder with the double of 1,000 runs and 100 Test wickets in England averages 30-plus with the bat and sub-25 with the ball.

Information Numbers vs India Woakes's solitary hundred came against India in 2018. Overall, he has raced to 358 runs across 10 Tests against the Indian team at a decent average of 32.54. The tally also includes a fifty. With the ball, he has taken 23 wickets against them at 38.56.