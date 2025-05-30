The innings was anchored by a blistering partnership of 84 runs between Bairstow and Rohit, who opened for MI after Ryan Rickelton's departure on international duty.

Bairstow made a stunning start to his MI career, scoring 47 runs off just 22 balls.

Meanwhile, Rohit scored a solid 81 off 50 balls.

The middle order also contributed significantly with Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya hitting three sixes each to keep the momentum going throughout the innings.