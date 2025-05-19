IPL 2025 playoffs: Three teams eye remaining one spot
What's the story
The playoffs for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season are set to be an exciting showdown.
Gujarat Titans's recent victory over Delhi Capitals has confirmed playoff spots for three teams - GT, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The dominant performance of these teams this season has led to a unique situation where as many as three teams are vying for one final spot.
Dominance
Gujarat Titans secure top spot
Gujarat Titans have reached atop the standings with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.
The Titans chased down a mammoth target of 199 runs on a batting-friendly pitch with the help of openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill's brilliant performances.
The win not only confirmed their playoff berth but also boosted their chances of a top-two finish in IPL 2025.
They also helped PBKS and RCB seal the playoff berth.
Contenders
Final playoff spot up for grabs
The race for the final playoff spot is intensifying, with Mumbai Indians (4th), Delhi Capitals (5th), and Lucknow Super Giants (7th) still in the fray.
The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (6th), Chennai Super Kings (10th), Rajasthan Royals (9th), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (8th) have been knocked out of the race.
The next few matches will be pivotal in deciding which of these teams will take the last spot in the playoffs.
MI
Mumbai Indians (14 points)
Mumbai Indians have two matches remaining - against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.
If they win both, the five-time champions will automatically qualify for the playoffs with 18 points.
However, if they manage to win just one, their qualification will depend on the results of other matches.
A defeat in both the games would knock them out of the playoff race.
Scenario
Delhi Capitals (13 points)
Delhi Capitals, who have endured a string of defeats of late, are also in the race with two more fixtures - against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.
Winning both matches would guarantee their qualification with 17 points.
However, a loss to Mumbai would knock them out while a split result could see them relying on other teams to qualify for the playoffs.
Scenario
Lucknow Super Giants (10 points)
Lucknow Super Giants have three matches left, and they need to win all of them to stay in the race for the playoffs.
They also need favorable results in other matches of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.
If these conditions are met, they would finish with 16 points, possibly making it to the playoffs depending on other teams' results.