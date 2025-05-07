Revisiting Rohit Sharma's best knocks in Test cricket as captain
Indian captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket via social media.
His decision follows a disappointing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he recorded the lowest batting average by a touring captain in Australia.
Meanwhile, as Test skipper (2022-24), Rohit scored 1,254 runs (42 innings) with four centuries and four fifties at 30.58.
Here's a look back at his finest Test knocks as captain.
#1
131 off 196 balls vs England, third Test, (Rajkot 2024)
Rohit stood tall during the first innings of the third Test vs England (2024) at Rajkot, scoring 131 off 196 balls with 14 fours and three sixes.
His 204-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 445.
England scored 319 runs next before India declared at 430/4 (3rd innings). Rohit scored 19 runs.
England perished for 122 in the 4th innings, handing India victory.
#2
120 off 212 balls vs Australia, first Test, (Nagpur 2023)
During the 2023 Test series opener against Australia, Rohit scored a brilliant 120 off 212 balls (15 fours and two sixes) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.
His 76-run stand with KL Rahul and fifties from Jadeja and Axar Patel helped India post 400, replying to Australia's 177.
India then bowled out Australia for 91 in the 3rd innings, sealing a dominant innings-and-132-run victory.
#3
103 off 162 balls vs England, fifth Test, (Dharamsala 2024)
In the fifth Test of England's 2024 India tour, Rohit hammered a vital 103 off 162 his fourth century as captain.
England were bowled out for 218 (first innings), and India replied with 477, thanks to centuries from Rohit and Shubman Gill.
India sealed victory by an innings and 64 runs, dismissing England for 195 in their second innings.
#4
103 off 221 balls vs WI, first Test, (Roseau 2023)
The veteran batter's fourth-best Test knock as skipper came with a composed 103 off 221 balls against West Indies, one of his three Test tons.
After bowling WI out for 150 (first innings), he and Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) powered India to 421/5 declared.
India then bowled WI out for 130 in the 3rd innings, sealing a dominant innings-and-141-run victory.
Rohit boasts 4000+ Test runs for India
Rohit boasts 4,301 runs across 67 Tests from 2013 to 2024.
Across 116 innings, he averaged 40.57 alongside 12 hundreds and 18 fifties. His best score was 212, which he scored against South Africa (2019).
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit's 2,535 runs have come in 34 home matches, while he also slammed 1,644 runs in 31 away Tests. He smashed 122 runs at neutral venues.
Big moments for Rohit as India's Test captain
#RohitSharma took over Test captaincy in 2022 and led India to a 2-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in his first series as a captain.— BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2025
He then led the team to a famous 2-1 series win over Australia in the 2022-23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a 4-1 series win over England in 2023-24.… pic.twitter.com/HMM1JbPAcx