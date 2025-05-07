What's the story

Indian captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket via social media.

His decision follows a disappointing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he recorded the lowest batting average by a touring captain in Australia.

Meanwhile, as Test skipper (2022-24), Rohit scored 1,254 runs (42 innings) with four centuries and four fifties at 30.58.

Here's a look back at his finest Test knocks as captain.