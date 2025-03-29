BCCI postpones meeting for central contracts, England tour preparations
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed its meeting on central contracts and England tour preparations.
Originally set for March 29 in Guwahati, the new date remains unconfirmed.
India Today reported that discussions were also on the cards for the senior men's team in the meeting.
Here are further details.
Contract discussions
BCCI to finalize central contracts, potential Test captain
The BCCI was set to meet head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to discuss key decisions, including finalizing the central contracts list and selecting a potential future Test captain.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is expected to retain his A-plus contract alongside Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja.
However, Rohit's Test future still remains uncertain.
Kohli's status
England tour could be decisive for Kohli's future
Kohli is another player whose Test future could be dictated by the England tour.
He has already spoken about his Test career with selectors, and this upcoming series could be a defining one for him.
The BCCI also intends to add new names to the contracts list, with Shreyas Iyer likely to return after missing out last year.
New additions
Varun Chakravarthy, Iyer likely to get BCCI contracts
Varun Chakravarthy is another player who is likely to get a BCCI contract.
He was key to India's Champions Trophy win in Dubai, picking nine wickets in three matches.
The Test team's future was a key topic, given their recent struggles.
Discussions included player availability and long-term plans with the England tour approaching.