RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the 11th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30, 2025, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a mouth-watering clash.
The Royals have had a rocky start this season, having lost their first two matches.
Meanwhile, CSK are coming off a defeat against RCB after clinching their first match.
Here we decode the anticipated player battles.
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Khaleel Ahmed
Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been making the ball talk in powerplay in the last few IPL seasons.
Hence, his battle with dashing RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is to watch out for.
The two players have met thrice in IPL and Khaleel has trapped the southpaw on one occasion, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Notably, Khaleel owns the fifth-most powerplay wickets in IPL since 2024 (8).
#2
Riyan Parag vs Noor Ahmad
Another RR star who can trouble the CSK bowlers is stand-in skipper Riyan Parag.
His success last season was majorly attributed to his ability to counter spin in the middle overs.
His battle with Noor Ahmad would be enticing as Parag averaged a stunning 98.5 against spinners in IPL 2024.
Notably, Ahmad has taken seven wickets from two games this season.
#3
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer, who has made a woeful start to the season, would be raring to bounce back.
However, he will have his task cut out against CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been a consistent run-scorer in IPL.
Notably, Gaikwad has enjoyed operating versus RR as he averages 42 against them.
On the other hand, Archer owns seven scalps versus CSK at a brilliant economy of 6.1.