The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the 11th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30, 2025, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a mouth-watering clash.

The Royals have had a rocky start this season, having lost their first two matches.

Meanwhile, CSK are coming off a defeat against RCB after clinching their first match.

Here we decode the anticipated player battles.