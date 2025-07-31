MCA to launch Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum next month: Details

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to unveil a new museum next month. The MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, located at the iconic Wankhede Stadium , will pay homage to Mumbai's rich cricketing heritage and its legendary players. At the entrance of this unique museum, visitors will be greeted by life-size statues of former MCA, BCCI and ICC head Sharad Pawar and cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Exhibit highlights Museum to feature state-of-the-art audio-visual experience center The MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum will showcase a priceless collection of rare and iconic memorabilia donated by Mumbai's legendary cricketers. These historic items reflect the deep-rooted legacy of Mumbai cricket and its contribution to Indian and world cricket. The museum also features a cutting-edge audio-visual experience center, bringing to life the stories, milestones, and memorable moments of Mumbai's cricketing journey.

Tribute statement Tribute to Mumbai cricket stalwarts: MCA President As per Cricbuzz, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "The MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum is our heartfelt tribute to the stalwarts of Mumbai cricket and a testament to the visionary leadership of Shri Sharad Pawar." He added that this museum stands as a living chronicle of Mumbai cricket's unparalleled legacy, dedicated to preserving its rich history and inspiring future generations.

Inspirational symbol Naik on Gavaskar's statue Naik further emphasized the importance of Gavaskar's statue in the museum. He said, "The statue of Shri Sunil Gavaskar, one of India's greatest cricketing legends, will serve as a powerful symbol of excellence and determination." Naik added that Gavaskar's monumental contributions to Indian and Mumbai cricket will continue to motivate young cricketers to dream big and aim high.