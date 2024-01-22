Ranji Trophy 2024, Mumbai thrash Kerala by 232 runs: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:39 pm Jan 22, 202402:39 pm

Mohit Avasthi starred for Mumbai with career-best figures of 7/57 against Kerala

Mumbai thrashed Kerala to register their third consecutive win in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team bundled out Kerala for only 94 and won by 232 runs on Day 4 at the St Xavier's College ground on Monday. Mumbai were the better side in all aspects, and hence, they reigned supreme and maintained their winning momentum. Here's more.

Here's the match summary

Batting first, Mumbai posted 251 in the first innings, courtesy of fifties from Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, and Tanush Kotian. Shreyas Gopal starred for Kerala with 4/28. In reply, Kerala folded for 244 thanks to fifties from Rohan Kunnummal and Sachin Baby. Mohit Avasthi claimed 7/57. In the second innings, Mumbai posted 319 before bundling out Kerala for 94. Shams Mulani claimed 5/44.

Twin fifties from Bhupen Lalwani

Lalwani batted with intent in both innings and scored crucial fifties. He hammered a 50 and 88 in the first and second innings respectively. He was involved in several partnerships, but the most important was the 148-run stand with Jay Bista in the second innings. Overall, Lalwani has raced to 365 runs in seven FC matches while slamming four fifties.

A breezy knock from Dube

Dube carried his form from the T20Is to the Ranji Trophy and hammered an important 72-ball 51 in the first innings. He smashed four boundaries and two sixes. The all-rounder has amassed 1,105 runs in 18 First-Class matches, hammering eight fifties.

Kotian's all-round performance

Kotian played a patient 105-ball 56 in the first innings before claiming 1/10. He also played a crucial role in claiming 2/6 in the second innings. The bowling all-rounder has amassed 813 runs in 19 First-Class matches. This was his ninth FC fifty and his third in three consecutive matches. Kotian completed 50 scalps in this format with his three wickets from this match.

A fine hand from Kunnummal

Kerala opener Kunnummal played a decent 56-run knock, which helped Kerala get close to Mumbai's first innings total. He stitched 46 and 63-run partnerships with Krishna Prasad and Baby respectively. Kunnummal slammed his sixth fifty while compiling 1,190 runs from 14 First-Class matches.

Sachin Baby going through a purple patch

Baby continued his exceptional in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. The veteran slammed a brilliant hundred in the preceding fixture against Assam and now he backed it up with a fine fifty. He scored 65 in the first innings hammering his 20th First-Class fifty. The 35-year-old has amassed 4,571 runs in 85 First-Class matches at 37.46. Besides 20 fifties, he has slammed 11 centuries.

Career-best bowling effort from Avasthi

Avasthi was exceptional for Mumbai in the first innings as he ran through the Kerala batting order. He broke their opening partnership by removing Prasad before claiming the wickets of Rohan Prem, Vishnu Vinod, Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, and Suresh Visheshwar. Avasthi claimed 7/57, which was his career-best performance, while he scalped his third First-Class fifer. He has raced to 53 wickets.

A fine fifty from Jay Bista

Bista batted with intent in the second innings and looked very comfortable during his 73-run knock. He added 148-run partnership with Lalwani which helped Mumbai post a total of 319. This was Bista's seventh First-Class fifty as he has compiled 1,850 runs (100s: 4).

Brilliant bowling performance from Gopal and Saxena

Kerala spinners Gopal and Saxena were the pick of the bowlers in the second innings as they claimed 4/82 and 4/80 respectively. Gopal was exceptional in the first innings as well where he scalped 4/28. He has raced to 228 wickets in this format. Saxena has claimed 424 wickets from 136 First-Class encounters. He returned with six wickets from this match.

12th First-Class fifer for Mulani

Mulani continued his sensational form for Mumbai in the second innings. In Kerala's attempt to chase down 327, Mulani's heroics meant that they were bundled for 94 and lost the match by 232 runs. The all-rounder claimed the wickets of Kunnummal, Prem, Gopal, Thampi, and MD Nidheesh. He has claimed 12 fifers and his second this season. Mulani has raced to 155 First-Class wickets.