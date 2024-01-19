Ranji Trophy 2024: Umesh Yadav shines with 4/56 versus Saurashtra

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:25 pm Jan 19, 202404:25 pm

Umesh Yadav has claimed 360 wickets in First Class cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Vidarbha pacer Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1 of their encounter against Saurashtra in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The veteran rattled Saurashtra's solid batting lineup by claiming 4/56 in the first innings. This was his 13th four-wicket haul in this format. Umesh's heroics saw Vidarbha bundle out Saurashtra for only 206 runs. Here we decode his stats.

A fiery spell from Umesh Yadav

Umesh claimed his first wicket when he removed Vishvaraj Jadeja in the 25th over. He then claimed the wicket of dangerous Sheldon Jackson and in two deliveries he also removed the dependable Arpit Vasavada for a duck. In the first ball of his next over, the veteran pacer dismissed Prerak Mankad for a golden duck, reducing Saurashtra to 153/6.

A look at Umesh's illustrious First-Class career

With this effort, the 36-year-old has claimed 360 wickets from 117 First-Class encounters at an average under 30. Besides 13 four-wicket hauls, Umesh has also scalped 15 fifers in this format. The experienced campaigner has represented India in all three formats. He has picked up 170 wickets from 57 Tests while returning with 106 wickets from 75 ODIs. Umesh also featured in nine T20Is.

170 Test wickets for Umesh Yadav

Umesh made his Test debut for India in 2011 against West Indies and has played in 57 Tests overall. His tally of 170 wickets makes him the 12th-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format. He has claimed three fifers and six four-wicket hauls. Overall, Umesh is among the 23 Indian bowlers with 100-plus wickets in Test cricket.

How has the match proceeded?

Saurashtra had a decent start as their openers Harvik Desai and Kevin Jivrajani added 63 runs. Eventually, Desai hammered a fifty as the wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Later, contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara and Jackson helped Saurashtra reach a total of 206 in the first innings. Umesh starred with 4/56 while Aditya Sarwate and Harsh Dubey claimed two wickets each.