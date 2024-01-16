Angelo Mathews smashes T20I fifty after seven years: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 10:27 pm Jan 16, 2024

Angelo Mathews smashed an unbeaten 66

Senior Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews once again played an impactful knock, this time in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. He added a century stand with Charith Asalanka after the Lankans were down to 27/4, batting first. Notably, Mathews returned to T20I cricket in the series opener after over a year. Here are the key stats.

Mathews plays an impactful knock

Mathews turned up after Sri Lanka lost four wickets for just 24 runs. He supported Asalanka as the duo helped the Lankans recover. While Asalanka played a blazing knock, Mathews firmly held his end. They added 118 runs for the fifth wicket. Mathews smashed an unbeaten 66 off 51 balls, a knock studded with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

A look at his T20I career

Mathews is the most experienced player in the Lankan camp. He made his T20I debut during the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. As of now, the right-handed batter has slammed 1,260 runs from 65 T20I innings at an average of 27.39. The tally includes a strike rate of 118.42. As mentioned, Mathews slammed his sixth T20I fifty in Colombo.

Mathews attains these feats

During the match, Mathews became the seventh batter to complete 1,200 runs for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. Mathews also became the fifth Lankan player to feature in 80 or more T20Is.

A much-awaited return

Earlier this month, Mathews received a T20I call-up after nearly three years. Before this series, he last played a T20I in March 2021. Besides, his last T20I fifty came in January 2017 against South Africa in Johannesburg. On his T20I return, Mathews smashed 46(38) as the hosts defeated Zimbabwe by three wickets. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.