Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Sean Williams hammers crucial half-century against SL

CWC Qualifiers: Sean Williams hammers crucial half-century against SL

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 02, 2023 | 04:05 pm 2 min read

Williams is the leading run-getter of the tournament (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Extending his purple patch, Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams scored a vital half-century against Sri Lanka in the Super Sixes Match 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He batted with intent and ended up scoring 56 off 57 balls (6 fours, 1 six). As none of the other batters could turn up, Zimbabwe were folded for just 165. Here are further details.

Another fine knock from Williams

Batting first at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe were reeling at 8/2 when Williams arrived in the middle. He rebuilt the innings with a 68-run stand with Sikandar Raza (31) for the fourth wicket. The southpaw batted with remarkable intent as he reached his fifty off just 49 balls. He eventually fell prey to mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

550 runs in the competition

Williams has now raced to 588 runs in six games in the ongoing competition at 117.60. The tally includes three tons and two fifties. No other batter has even crossed the 320-run mark. His strike rate of 141.68 is the highest among batters with at least 60 runs in the competition. 142, 174, 23, 91, and 102* read his previous scores.

5,000 ODI runs loading for Williams

Zimbabwe's sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs, Williams has scored 4,974 runs in 155 games at 38.26. The tally includes eight tons and 35 fifties. With his left-arm spin bowling, the 36-year-old has also scalped 80 wickets (ER: 4.95). Grant Flower (6,571 and 104) and Elton Chigumbura (4,289 and 95) are the other Zimbabwe all-rounders with the double to 4,500 runs and 50 wickets in ODIs.

How did the innings pan out?

Zimbabwe were off to a terrible start as Dilshan Madushanka (3/15) claimed three wickets inside the powerplay. Theekshana (4/25) did the damage in the middle overs with a four-wicket haul. Williams and Raza steadied then ship and took Zimbabwe near the 100-run mark. However, the lower order could not come to the party. Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana also dismissed two batters.

Share this timeline