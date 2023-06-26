Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Brandon King hammers his sixth ODI half-century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 26, 2023 | 05:05 pm 2 min read

Brandon King slammed 76 against Netherlands (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies opener Brandon King scored a brilliant half-century in Match 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against Netherlands. The dasher played some fine shots as he ended up scoring 76 off 81 balls. His knock was studded with 13 boundaries. While this was his sixth ODI fifty, he missed out on his second ton in the format. Here is more.

A much-needed fifty for King

It was a much-needed half-century from King as he was short of runs heading into the game. 20, 32, and 0 read his preceding scores in the tournament. He redeemed himself with an impressive knock. King and Johnson Charles (54) added 101 runs for the first wicket, laying a solid foundation. The former eventually fell prey to left-arm spinner Saqib Zulfiqar.

A look at his ODI stats

King made his ODI debut in November 2019. Courtesy of his brilliant half-century, he has raced to 837 runs in 28 ODIs at a decent average of 32.19. While this was his sixth ODI fifty, his only ton (112) in the format came against the United Arab Emirates earlier this month. His strike rate in the format is a healthy 84.29.

A look at the innings summary

Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl. WI were off to a flier as openers Charles and King added 101 runs. The baton was later passed onto Nicholas Pooran (104*) and skipper Shai Hope (47). Thanks to the combined batting efforts, WI posted 374/6 in their 50 overs. Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar took two wickets apiece for Netherlands.

