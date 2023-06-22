Sports

Shai Hope becomes fourth WI batter with 15 ODI tons

Written by Parth Dhall June 22, 2023 | 03:20 pm 1 min read

Shai Hope played a captain's knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies skipper Shai Hope has slammed his 15th century in ODI cricket. The senior batter reached the three-figure mark in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match against Nepal at the Harare Sports Club. Hope rescued the Caribbeans after they were reduced to 9/2. He shared a century stand with Nicholas Pooran to rebuild the innings. Here are the stats.

A compose century from Hope

As stated, Hope arrived in the middle after West Indies suffered a top-order collapse (9/2). He shared a 46-run stand with opener Brandon King before the latter departed (55/3). Hope then paired up with Pooran and reconstructed the WI's innings. The duo took them past the 200-run mark in the 37th over. Hope raced to his century off 107 balls (40th over).

Hope joins these legends

Hope has become the fourth West Indian batter with 15 or more centuries in ODI cricket. He is only behind Chris Gayle (25), Brian Lara (19), and Desmond Haynes (17) in terms of ODI tons. Hope, featuring in his 110th ODI, also has 22 half-centuries to his name in the format. During the match, he went past the 4,600-run mark in ODIs.

