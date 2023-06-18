Sports

Sean Williams slams the fastest ODI hundred for Zimbabwe: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 18, 2023 | 09:16 pm 2 min read

Williams registered his sixth ODI hundred (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Williams hammered a match-winning century against Nepal in the opening fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club. This is his sixth ODI century as he played a major role in helping the hosts chase down the target of 291 in only 44.1 overs. His knock of 102* was laced with 13 fours and a six.

A brilliant ton from Williams

The veteran Zimbabwean all-rounder came to the middle when the hosts were cruising at 127/2. He joined Craig Ervine at the crease and took up the role of an aggressor to bring down the required rate. The duo complimented each other beautifully and stitched a 164*-run partnership guiding Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win. Notably, this was also his 150th ODI.

Fastest ODI hundred for Zimbabwe

Williams brought up his century in only 70 deliveries. He slammed the fastest ODI ton for Zimbabwe as he broke the record of Brendan Taylor (79 deliveries). He scored a ton against Ireland in 2015. Grant Flower is third on the list courtesy of his 82-ball hundred against Kenya in 1999. Hamilton Masakadza slammed a century against Sri Lanka off 83 deliveries.

A look at his ODI numbers

On the back of this ton, Williams has amassed 4,488 runs in 150 ODIs at an average of 35.90. His tally includes six hundreds and 33 fifties. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe in ODI cricket. This was his sixth ODI hundred and he is among the five Zimbabweans, who have six-plus centuries in this format. He has also scalped 80 ODI wickets.

Second-highest runs for Zimbabwe in ODIs since 2020

Williams has been a mainstay for Zimbabwe for many years. He has contributed brilliantly to all departments. Since 2020, he has slammed 771 runs in 19 ODIs at an average of 48.18. Only Sikandar Raza (1,108) has scored more than him in this period. Williams has mustered two fifties and three centuries since 2020. He has also snapped nine wickets in this period.

