Ekaterina Alexandrova wins the 2023 's-Hertogenbosch title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 18, 2023 | 09:13 pm 2 min read

Ekaterina Alexandrova has claimed the 2023 's-Hertogenbosch title after overcoming Veronika Kudermetova

Ekaterina Alexandrova has claimed the 2023 's-Hertogenbosch title after overcoming Veronika Kudermetova. Alexandrova defended her crown, having won here also in 2022. 's-Hertogenbosch, also known as the Libema Open, is a WTA 250 grass-court event in the Netherlands. Kudermetova won the first set 6-4 before seeing her opponent rally back. Alezandrova won the clash 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. Here's more.

2-2 between the two players

Alexandrova had beaten Kudermetova in 's-Hertogenbosch last year in the last four before going on to win the title. And this time, she beat her in the final. It's now 2-2 between the two players in terms of the head-to-head. Earlier, Kudermetova had reached her first WTA Tour singles final in over a year.

Kudermetova's journey comes to an end

Kudermetova started her campaign at the Libema Open after getting a walkover from Alison Riske. Kudermetova was winning the contest 6-3, 3-0. In the round of 16, she beat Carol Zhao 6-1, 6-3. In the quarters, she beat Celine Naef 6-3, 6-2. In the semis, Kudermetova overcame Hruncakova in straight sets before seeing Alexandrova make a comeback.

Here are the match stats

Kudermetova doled out 10 aces compared to her opponent's eight. She also had fewer double faults (5) than Alexandrova's seven. Alexandrova had a 73% win on the first serve and a 51% win on the second. She converted 3/8 break points.

Fourth career honor for Alexandrova

Alexandrova claimed her 10th straight match-win at the tournament and also defended a singles championship for the first time in her career. Alexandrova won her fourth career WTA Tour singles title. As per WTA, she has become the second woman to win back-to-back Libema Open titles. Former Top 20 player Tamarine Tanasugarn also won consecutive titles here in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

