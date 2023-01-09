Sports

Adelaide International 2, 2023: Kvitova downs Rybakina; Collins advances

Petra Kvitova beat Elena Rybakina in straight sets in Adelaide International 2 (Source: Twitter/@Petra_Kvitova)

Two-time Grand Slam winner ﻿Petra Kvitova beat Elena Rybakina 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the women's singles match at Adelaide International 2. 12th-seeded Kvitova was recently seen playing for the Czech Republic in the inaugural edition of the United Cup, where she won successive games against Jessica Pegula and Laura Siegemund. Meanwhile, 10th-seeded Danielle Collins﻿ beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4. Here's more.

Key stats from Kvitova-Rybakina match

Kvitova fired five aces to Rybakina's seven. She also conceded four double faults, while Rybakina conceded one in this regard. Kvitova converted two of her three break points. She also hit 21 winners to 12 unforced errors. She pocketed a total of 69 points, while her rival could accumulate only 50. Kvitova also won 46 service points and 23 receiving points.

Kvitova's head-to-head versus Rybakina

Kvitova sealed her maiden win against Rybakina in the WTA head-to-head series. The duo last met in the 2022 Ostrava Open quarter-finals, with the latter winning in straight sets.

Collins overpowers Pliskova 6-2, 6-4

Collins slammed seven aces to Pliskova's six. She, however, conceded three double faults to Pliskova's two. Notably, Collins converted five of her eight break points. She also managed 71% and 58% wins on her first and second serves, respectively. Collins collected 68 points, including 35 through serves.

Here's the head-to-head record

As per WTA, all three of their meetings have happened in Australia. Collins has now taken a 2-1 lead, having earlier won in straight sets at the 2021 Melbourne 500 Yarra Valley. Pliskova drew level at the 2021 Australian Open.

What's next for Collins?

Collins will be up against Swiss Jil Teichmann, who beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-4 in Round 1 of the WTA 500 event. Interestingly, Collins was ousted by Rybakina in three sets in R32 of the Adelaide International 1 last week.