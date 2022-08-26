Sports

Cleveland WTA 250 event: Meet the four women's singles semi-finalists

Cleveland WTA 250 event: Meet the four women's singles semi-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 26, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Alize Cornet has reached the semis (Photo credit: Twitter/@alizecornet)

The Cleveland WTA 250 event (Tennis in the Land) is coming to a close. We have the four women's semi-finalists as they seek to brush themselves ahead of the 2022 US Open. Alize Cornet is set to face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a mouth-watering semi-final. The other match sees world number 51 Bernarda Pera take on the 45th-ranked Luidmila Samsonova. Here's more.

Cornet Cornet extends her advantage over Shuai

Cornet defeated Zhang Shuai in the quarters, winning 6-4, 6-2. She served six aces and had lesser double faults (2) as compared to five from Shuai. Cornet had a 75% win on the first serve. She collected 80 points and converted three out of 10 break points. Cornet now has a 5-3 win-loss record over Shuai. She has a 20-19 win-loss record this year.

Sasnovich Sasnovich tames Madison Brengle

7th seed Sasnovich beat Madison Brengle in the last eight, winning 6-4, 6-1. Sasnovich served three aces and committed four double faults. Brengle made five double faults. Sasnovich clocked a 68% win on the first serve and converted four out of four break points. She collected 68 points. She now has a 32-16 win-loss record in 2022.

Samsonova Samsonova beats Magda Linette 6-4, 6-3

Samsonova beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. Despite serving lesser aces (3) as compared to her opponent's six, both players had one double fault each. Samsonova converted four out of seven break points and collcted 65 points in total. She has raced to an 18-14 win-loss record in 2022. This was the first meeting between the two.

Pera Pera stuns Kenin in three sets

Bernarda Pera enjoyed a solid win over Sofia Kenin. The former stunned Kenin 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. Pera served served seven aces compared to Kenin's one. She had a 71% win on the first serve and converted six out of seven break points. Pera won a total of 92 points. This was the first meeting between the pair.

H2H record Pera and Sasnovich have the edge in semis

Pera and Samsonova are set to face each other for the second time on the WTA Tour. Pera has a 1-0 lead over Samsonova, having beaten her in 2021 Rome. Sasnovich has a 2-0 record over Cornet in the H2H meetings. The 2017 win in Miami and 2018 victory in Brisbane were both in three sets.