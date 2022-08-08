Sports

Citi Open: Australia's Nick Kyrgios wins singles and doubles title

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 08, 2022, 02:43 pm 2 min read

Kyrgios secured his seventh career ATP title (Source: Twitter/@CitiOpen)

Australia's Nick Kyrgios won the Citi Open after beating Yoshihito Nishioka in the men's singles final on Sunday. Kyrgios outclassed his Japanese opponent 6-4, 6-3 to secure his seventh career ATP title. It was his first singles title since winning the same event (Washington) in 2019. Notably, the Australian also won the doubles title this time, along with his partner Jack Sock.

Run Citi Open: A look at Kyrgios' run (singles)

Kyrgios claimed straight-set wins over Marcos Giron, Tommy Paul, and Reilly Opelka in the first three rounds at the Citi Open, respectively. The Australian then defeated Frances Tiafoe in three sets - 6-7(5), 7-6(12), 6-2. Notably, Kyrgios saved five match points en route to his quarter-final win. Kyrgios thrashed Sweden's Mikael Ymer to reach the grand finale where he beat Nishioka.

Information Kyrgios was 'unbroken'

Kyrgios did not drop his serve at the 2022 Citi Open. He saved all 10 break points he faced in the tournament, including one in the final. The Australian dropped just one set in the entire tournament.

Doubles Kyrgios sweeps the doubles title

Hours after winning his second singles title at the Citi Open, Kyrgios also swept the doubles title. The duo of Kyrgios and Sock defeated fourth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 in the final. With this, Kyrgios became the first person to win both men's singles and doubles titles at the Citi Open in the same year.

Form How has Kyrgios fared in 2022?

Kyrgios has been on a roll of late. Before the Washington event, the Australian had reached his maiden Grand Slam final (2022 Wimbledon). Although he lost to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios earned praise for his winning streak. Kyrgios also registered his 50th Grand Slam match-win en route to the final. Besides, he reached the semis in Huston, Stuttgart, and Halle.

Do you know? Kyrgios achieved this feat at Wimbledon

Kyrgios became the first Australian man to qualify for Wimbledon final since Mark Philippoussis in 2003. With a third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, the former claimed just his third win over a Top 10 opponent since the third round of 2015 Wimbledon.

Stats Career stats of Kyrgios

Kyrgios, who turned professional in 2012, now has a career win-loss record of 195-110. He has won a total of seven titles so far. Kyrgios won one in 2018 (Brisbane) and three in 2016 (Tokyo, Atlanta, and Marseille). Kyrgios won a couple of titles in 2019 (Washington and Acapulco). He did not win any title in 2017 and 2021.