Sports

Legend Serena Williams to retire from tennis after US Open

Legend Serena Williams to retire from tennis after US Open

Written by V Shashank Aug 09, 2022, 07:22 pm 2 min read

Serena Williams has won seven Wimbledon titles

Tennis legend Serena Williams is set to retire from tennis. Williams, 40, announced her decision to retire in the September edition of Vogue magazine on Tuesday. The 23-time Grand Slam winner will play her last match at the US Open, starting August 29. Williams' last made an on-court appearance in the National Bank Open on Monday, wherein she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4.

US Open Serena has clinched six US Open titles

Serena has six US Open titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014), the joint-most with Chris Evert in the Open Era. She clinched the first of her 23 majors by winning the US Open in 1999. By winning another, Serena can have the joint-second-most US Open titles (7) with Helen Wills (all-time list). She has a win-loss record of 106-14 at the US Open.

Finals Serena has appeared in 10 US Open finals

Serena has appeared in 10 US Open finals, having won six of them. Meanwhile, Williams has reached the semis stage 14 times in the tournament. She last won the US Open in 2014. Ever since the American has lost three semi-finals and two finals. In 2020, Serena lost the US Open semi-finals to Belarusia's Victoria Azarenka.

Information Williams holds a distinguishable feat

Williams is the only woman to have recorded more than 65 wins across all four Slams. Australia Open: 92-13, French Open: 69-14, Wimbledon: 98-14, and US Open: 106-14. The record is unlikely to be broken in the near future.

Drought The Grand Slam drought of Serena

Serena last won a Grand Slam title in 2017 at the Australian Open. The American has qualified for two Wimbledon (2018-19) and two US Open finals (2018-19) and ever since. She also reached the semi-finals at US Open (2020) and Australian Open (2021). Prior to this drought, Serena had won at least one Grand Slam for six straight years (2012-2017).