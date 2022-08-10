Sports

Here are the stats of Daniil Medvedev at US Open

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 10, 2022, 07:23 pm 2 min read

Medvedev won his maiden Grand Slam title in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

World number one, Daniil Medvedev, will defend his title at the US Open this year. The Russian, who could not compete at Wimbledon, would attempt to claim his second Grand Slam title in New York. In 2021, Medvedev stunned Novak Djokovic to win the hard-court Slam. The former has been in sublime form of late, having won the Mifel Tennis Open.

Victory Medvedev's maiden Grand Slam title

Russia's Medvedev was crowned champion of the 2021 US Open after defeating former world number one Djokovic in the men's singles final. The former clinched his maiden Grand Slam title with a straight-set victory against the Serbian (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). Medvedev denied Djokovic a historic calendar-year Grand Slam. The latter was also vying for his 21st major title.

Feats Feats attained by Medvedev after winning 2021 US Open

Medvedev became the third Russian after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin to win a Grand Slam title. He had reached his first major final in 2019 at the US Open. However, he finished as the runner-up after facing a five-set defeat to Rafael Nadal. Moreover, Medvedev became the ninth different US Open men's singles champion in 14 years.

Milestone Medvedev equaled the feat of Ivan Lendl

Medvedev dropped only one set en route to his US Open title in 2021. He earned straight-set victories against Richard Gasquet, Dominik Koepfer, Pablo Andujar, Dan Evans, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Djokovic. The Russian beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5. Medvedev became the second man since Ivan Lendl (1987) to lose just one set en route to the US Open title.

Stats Numbers of Medvedev at US Open

Among all four Grand Slams, Medvedev has the best record at the US Open. He has a win-loss record of 20-4 in the prestigious hard-court tournament (Win percentage: 83). The Russian has reached at least the semi-finals in each of the last three editions. In 2020, Medvedev lost the semi-finals to second seed Dominic Thiem, who finished as the runner-up.

Title Medvedev recently won the Los Cabos Open

Medvedev has had a perfect start to the hard-court swing. Earlier this week, he won the 2022 Los Cabos Open in Mexico to claim his maiden title this season. The Russian downed Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets to clinch a 14th ATP Tour honor. Medvedev also secured his 250th match win en route to the final.