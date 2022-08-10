Sports

2022 BWF World Championships: All you need to know

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 10, 2022, 06:22 pm 3 min read

PV Sindhu won the gold medal at 2022 CWG (Photo credit: Twitter/@Pvsindhu1)

The 2022 BWF World Championships is all set to be held in Tokyo from August 21 to 28. The focus will be on 2022 Commonwealth Games medallists PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen. Notably, Indian shuttlers Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshya Sen and an in-form HS Prannoy have all been placed in the same quarter of the draw. Here we present the key details.

Sindhu Sindhu has won five BWF World C'ships medals

Sindhu will have to overcome the reigning Wang Zhi Yi and An Se Young if she has to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious event. Sindhu is a five-time medallist in this event, winning the gold medal in 2019. Besides her CWG singles gold recently, she won the Singapore Open back in July. She has a 35-11 win-loss record in 2022 (BWF Tour).

Lakshya Sen Lakshya Sen will need to show his mettle

World number 10 in men's singles, Lakshya Sen, won the bronze medal at the 2021 BWF World C'ships. The 2022 CWG gold medallist will vie for the top prize this time around. Lakshya has a 20-11 win-loss record in 2022 on the BWF Tour. He has managed to win just one title - Yonex Sunrise India Open.

Srikanth Kidambi Srikanth needs to end his drought in 2022

Kidambi Srikanth, who won the silver medal at BWF World Championships last year, has a tricky phase ahead. He was ousted from the opening round in his last two events - Singapore Open and Indonesia Open respectively. However, he had won all six matches, helping India win the Thomas Cup back in May. Overall, he doesn't have a solid record in 2022.

Players Other Indians in the fray

Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty has been handed a decent draw. The two will hope to go as far as possible. Former BWF World Championships medallist Saina Nehwal is in the bottom quarter of the draw. If she wins the opening round, a test against former world champion Nozomi Okuhara will be awaiting her. HS Prannoy will be seen in action too.

Facts A look at some of the key facts

As per Scroll, two-time mixed doubles world champions, China's Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong, will arrive in Tokyo having won six straight tournaments. They are in the same half of the draw as compatriots Wang Yi Lyu/Huang Dong Ping. Meanwhile, men's singles world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark is on a 31-match winning streak this season.

Information Key details about the tourney

The BWF World Championships will be held in Japan for the first time. This is the 27th edition of the prestigious event with plenty of ranking points on offer for players. Sindhu is the only gold medallist for India at the BWF World C'ships.