Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Babar Azam stays atop; Kohli plunges further

ICC T20I Rankings: Babar Azam stays atop; Kohli plunges further

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 10, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli plunges to 32nd spot in the batting rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to hold the top spot in the ICC men's T20I Batting Rankings. He leads second-placed Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav by 13 points on the list. SKY's compatriots Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant had significant gains in the T20I rankings. Meanwhile, former Indian captain Virat Kohli plunges to the 32nd spot. Here are further details.

SKY SKY closes in on Babar Azam

Earlier this month, SKY rose to the second spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters. Suryakumar has been in dazzling form in the format of late, having finished as the leading run-scorer of the West Indies T20I series. He smashed a match-winning 44-ball 76 in the third T20I. Notably, the right-handed batter is closing in on the number one ranked star Babar.

Information Iyer, Pant move up

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer jumped six places to 19th in the batting rankings. He struck a half-century in the final T20I against WI. His compatriot Rishabh Pant jumped seven places to 59th in the rankings. The left-hander finished the series with the second-most runs.

Kohli What about Virat Kohli?

Indian batting star Virat Kohli dropped out of the top 10 in the T20I batting rankings in March this year. He has been in a downward spiral ever since. Kohli has scored just 81 runs from four T20I matches at just 20.25. Despite his stature, Kohli has been short of runs. He hasn't scored an international ton in over two years.

Bowlers Ravi Bishnoi enters top 50

Young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi jumped 50 places to 44th in the ICC men's Bowling Rankings. The 21-year-old finished as the leading wicket-taker of the T20I series against WI. Besides, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav also moved up. On the contrary, veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped one place to ninth after taking just three wickets in the series.

ODI Rankings Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza gains big

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been in the limelight lately. He struck consecutive unbeaten centuries against Bangladesh in the first two ODIs (135* and 117*). As a result, the right-handed batter jumped 10 spots to 29th in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings. Raza also gained seven places to fourth in the ICC ODI Rankings for all-rounders.