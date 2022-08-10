Sports

Pakistan's veteran pacer Shoaib Akhtar undergoes knee surgery: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 10, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently underwent knee surgery. The 46-year-old informed about the painful surgery that went on for nearly six hours on both his knees. Akhtar, deemed one of the fastest bowlers in international cricket, gave an update on his well-being through an emotional video. He added that the condition of his bones worsened after bowling at an express pace.

Shoaib Akhtar, known as the Rawalpindi Express, has been struggling with his knee issues for years.

According to him, the former pacer played most of his international matches dealing with pain.

He took several pain-killing injections before games to be able to bowl as per his standards.

His latest surgery will likely put an end to his battle against pain.

Surgery Akhtar underwent a partial knee replacement surgery

Akhtar underwent a partial knee replacement surgery in Melbourne, Australia. As per the initial diagnostic reports, his upper leg bone (femur) was "grinding the tibia", one of his lower leg bones. The doctors highlighted that Akhtar did an uncanny job while bowling at such a pace with abnormal knees for nearly a decade. Notably, Akhtar's career was cut short due to knee injuries.

Milestone Fastest ball in international cricket

Speedster Akhtar still holds the record for delivering the fastest ball in international cricket. He achieved the milestone in a match against England during the 2003 World Cup. He registered the fastest delivery (161.3 KPH) during his second over as he bowled a maiden to batter Nick Knight. His speeds during the over read: 153.3, 158.4, 158.5, 157.4, 159.5 and 161.3.

Career A look at Akhtar's career

Akhtar made his international debut in a Test against the West Indies in November 1997. He then established himself as Pakistan's premier pacer across formats. Akhtar went on to represent the nation in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is. He took a total of 444 international wickets in his career. Akhtar snapped up 467 wickets in First-class cricket.

Information The famous battle!

The battle between Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar always enthralled the fans. Akhtar had dismissed Tendulkar off the very first ball he bowled against him in 1999. The latter dominated proceedings in the 2003 World Cup. The duo locked horns on several other occasions.