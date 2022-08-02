Sports

England set to tour Pakistan after 17 years: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 02, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

England last toured Pakistan in 2005/06 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan are set to host England for the first in nearly 17 years for seven T20Is between September 20 and October 2. Karachi and Lahore would host the T20I series, a lead-up to the impending ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Notably, England would return to Pakistan for a three-T20I series after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. Here are further details.

Statement PCB Director of International Cricket confirmed the news

"We are absolutely delighted to confirm hosting England for seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore as a curtain-raiser to a busy, entertaining and exciting season of home internationals," PCB Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan said. He added, "England is one of the top-ranked T20I teams and them playing the shortest format will help the team management to finalize their preparations."

Information Pakistan vs England: A look at the schedule

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the first four T20Is between Pakistan and England on September 20, 22, 23, and 25, respectively. The next three T20Is (September 28, 30, and October 2) will take place at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Series England last toured Pakistan in 2005/06

England have not toured Pakistan for any international assignment in 17 years. In 2005/06, they competed in the Test and ODI series, having lost both (0-2 and 2-3 respectively). Following the terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, Pakistan's home series against England (in 2012 and 2015) were played in the UAE due to security reasons.

Tour England pulled out of Pakistan tour last year

In September 2021, England pulled out of their limited-overs leg in Pakistan that was due to take place in October. Both men's and women's sides were scheduled to tour Pakistan. The tour was said to be in doubt after New Zealand Cricket abandoned their Pakistan tour over security concerns. Notably, the England cricket board cited concerns regarding physical and mental well-being of their players.