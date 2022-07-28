Sports

CPL 2022: South Africa's David Miller appointed Barbados Royals captain

CPL 2022: South Africa's David Miller appointed Barbados Royals captain

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 28, 2022, 07:44 pm 3 min read

Miller replaces Jason Holder as captain of Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals have appointed South Africa's David Miller as their captain for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. Miller replaces the experienced Jason Holder, who led the franchise in the last four seasons. Miller, who returns to the CPL after three seasons, played for Jamaica Tallawahs in 2018. Earlier this year, the left-handed batter starred in IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans' campaign.

Context Why does this story matter?

Miller started his CPL journey with St Lucia Zouks in 2016.

He had a disappointing campaign, having scored just 127 runs from eight matches.

Miller then moved to Jamaica Tallawahs in 2018.

He averaged 68.33 in that season.

Earlier this month, Barbados Royals signed Miller along with Quinton de Kock for the impending season.

The former will lead the Royals this time.

Statement Looking forward to working with the group: Miller

"It is an exciting time for me to come to the Barbados Royals, and a privilege to have been appointed as the captain. It is a team that has an abundance of young and experienced talent from the Caribbean and I am looking forward to working with the entire group to get down to achieving our objectives for the 2022 season," said Miller.

IPL Miller's heroics in IPL 2022

Miller's heroics helped newcomers Gujarat Titans flourish in IPL 2022. He helped the Hardik Pandya-led side win their maiden title. Miller racked up 481 runs from 16 matches at an incredible average of 68.71. He bolstered their middle order and struck at a brilliant 142.70. Miller, along with Rahul Tewatia, finished several matches for the Titans in the season.

Do you know? Miller attained this feat

Out of Miller's 481 runs in IPL 2022, as many as 437 came at number five or lower. He finished with the most number of runs in an IPL season in this regard. Dinesh Karthik scored 472 runs at number five or lower in 2018.

Holder Holder led Royals to their second CPL title in 2019

Miller replaces Holder as Barbados Royals' skipper. The latter helped the Royals (then Tridents) win their second CPL title in 2019. However, they finished fifth in 2020 and last in 2021. Royals head coach Trevor Penney Penney believes the Caribbean all-rounder will be pivotal for the franchise. Besides, the Royals will play their first game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 1.

Information Squad of Barbados Royals for CPL 2022

Squad of Barbados Royals: David Miller (captain), Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Devon Thomas, Oshane Thomas, Nyeem Young, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds.