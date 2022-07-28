CPL 2022: South Africa's David Miller appointed Barbados Royals captain
Barbados Royals have appointed South Africa's David Miller as their captain for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. Miller replaces the experienced Jason Holder, who led the franchise in the last four seasons. Miller, who returns to the CPL after three seasons, played for Jamaica Tallawahs in 2018. Earlier this year, the left-handed batter starred in IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans' campaign.
- Miller started his CPL journey with St Lucia Zouks in 2016.
- He had a disappointing campaign, having scored just 127 runs from eight matches.
- Miller then moved to Jamaica Tallawahs in 2018.
- He averaged 68.33 in that season.
- Earlier this month, Barbados Royals signed Miller along with Quinton de Kock for the impending season.
- The former will lead the Royals this time.
"It is an exciting time for me to come to the Barbados Royals, and a privilege to have been appointed as the captain. It is a team that has an abundance of young and experienced talent from the Caribbean and I am looking forward to working with the entire group to get down to achieving our objectives for the 2022 season," said Miller.
Miller's heroics helped newcomers Gujarat Titans flourish in IPL 2022. He helped the Hardik Pandya-led side win their maiden title. Miller racked up 481 runs from 16 matches at an incredible average of 68.71. He bolstered their middle order and struck at a brilliant 142.70. Miller, along with Rahul Tewatia, finished several matches for the Titans in the season.
Out of Miller's 481 runs in IPL 2022, as many as 437 came at number five or lower. He finished with the most number of runs in an IPL season in this regard. Dinesh Karthik scored 472 runs at number five or lower in 2018.
Miller replaces Holder as Barbados Royals' skipper. The latter helped the Royals (then Tridents) win their second CPL title in 2019. However, they finished fifth in 2020 and last in 2021. Royals head coach Trevor Penney Penney believes the Caribbean all-rounder will be pivotal for the franchise. Besides, the Royals will play their first game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 1.
Squad of Barbados Royals: David Miller (captain), Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Devon Thomas, Oshane Thomas, Nyeem Young, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azam Khan, Corbin Bosch, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds.