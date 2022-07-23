Sports

ENG vs SA, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 23, 2022, 06:04 pm 3 min read

After a quintessential win in the second ODI, England will want to seal the series when they face South Africa in the decider on Sunday. The hosts folded the Proteas on 83 to grab a 118-run win in Manchester and level the series 1-1. SA are loaded with competent campaigners. They could be backed to come all guns blazing. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Headingley in Leeds will host to this duel. It's a good batting track with an average first innings total close to 280 (last five matches). Pacers can be a nuisance on the wicket offered. Passing showers are being foretold in the midway mark. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Information Here's the head-to-head record in ODIs

England have a 29-31 win-loss record against the Proteas in ODIs (one tied and four no-results). Both teams last faced a bilateral series in England in 2017. The hosts won by 2-1, with SA bagging a win in the dead rubber.

ENG vs SA A riveting contest awaits the cricketing fraternity!

England struggled with the bat but their middle-order and tail-enders steered them through. Sam Curran was the star of the show. Liam Livingstone has been in a decent touch. Pacer Reece Topley is a must-see candidate. SA's top-order trio of Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, and Rassie van der Dussen hold the scoring options. Bowling-wise, Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje could be a handful.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

England (probable XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley. SA (probable XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Quinton de Kock has bashed 327 runs in his last seven innings. The southpaw averages 46.71. Rassie van der Dussen has slammed 1,499 ODI runs at 71.38. He has three hundreds and 11 fifties. Left-arm quick Reece Topley has affected 13 dismissals in 2022. He averages 13.76. Jonny Bairstow has battered 3,634 runs across 94 ODIs. The right-hander averages a stellar 46.58.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Liam Livingstone, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley (vc), Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje. Fantasy XI (option 2): Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley (vc), Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.