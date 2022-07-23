Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 23, 2022, 03:59 pm 3 min read

India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

A series win awaits India when they face West Indies in the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday. The visitors have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, having clinched a win by three runs in the opener. Meanwhile, the Windies have tremendous firepower and will be vying for a morale-lifting triumph. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

Teams should look to score around 280-300 to be in a safer position. Sides batting first have won 31 out of 70 ODIs played here, while chasing sides have won on 34 occasions. Both pacers and spinners can be backed for decent shows. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Fancode app (paid subscription).

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

India have a 68-63 win-loss record against the Windies in 50 overs cricket (four no-results and two ties). The Men in Blue won the 2019 tour of WI by 2-0. India won the 2017 tour by a 3-1 margin.

Record India seek a world record

India have trumped the Windies in 11 consecutive bilateral series between 2007 and 2022. It is the joint-most consecutive series wins against a side in ODIs. They share this record with Pakistan, who have clocked 11 successive series wins against Zimbabwe (1996-present). If India win the series, they will become the record holder for most back-to-back series wins against a rival.

India India eye glory in Port of Spain

India's top-order trio comprising Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer will be entrusted with the bulk of scoring. Middle-order batter Sanju Samson can't afford another poor outing. Shardul Thakur, who has a reputation of being a partnership breaker, will be banked to do the needful. Yuzvendra Chahal remains a vital cog in the middle-overs, while Prasidh Krishna has to better his death-over exhibitions.

West Indies Windies stacked with able campaigners

The hosts didn't budge from the Indian attack and nearly pulled off a clinical win at the Queen's Park Oval. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King scored fifties each in the last outing. The duo would be raring to emulate the numbers. Shai Hope's poor run of form is a concern. With the ball, Alzarri Joseph has the hopes and wishes tied to him.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

WI (probable XI): Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales. India (probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Shreyas Iyer has bashed the Windies for 400 runs at 57.14. He has six fifties in seven innings. Shikhar Dhawan has slammed 317 runs in ODIs played this year. The southpaw averages a stellar 45.28. Pacer Alzarri Joseph has snapped up 20 wickets in 2022. The right-arm quick averages 25.20. Versus India, Nicholas Pooran has mustered 379 runs at 42.11. He has two half-centuries.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal. Fantasy XI (option 2): Brandon King (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein