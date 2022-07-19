Sports

Indian white-ball players who could feature in Test cricket

Indian white-ball players who could feature in Test cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 19, 2022, 04:55 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya has represented India in 11 Tests

India recently beat England 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was a vital cog in India's historic win. He contributed with both bat and ball, thereby receiving the Player of the Series award. Hardik's current form and fitness might tempt the selectors to recall him to the Test squad. Here are the Indian white-ball players who could feature in Test cricket.

Hardik Will Hardik be recalled to the Test squad?

Once a mainstay all-rounder for India across formats, Hardik has been troubled by back injuries in the last three years. Fitness concerns had halted his international career. The all-rounder bounced back in IPL 2022, leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden title. A fully fit Hardik would bolster India's Test side. Hardik, who played his last Test in 2018, owns runs and 17 wickets (Tests).

Chahal Can Yuzvendra Chahal excel in Tests?

India are yet to produce a leg-spinner of Anil Kumble's caliber in Test cricket. As far as white-ball cricket is concerned, Yuzvendra Chahal is India's frontline wrist-spinner at present. He has been a highly consistent wicket-taker across limited-overs cricket. It has been six years since his debut, but Chahal is yet to earn his Test cap. Chahal owns 190 international wickets for India.

A country like India rarely manufactures fast bowlers with an ability to clock over 155 KPH. India recently discovered a gem in right-arm pacer Umran Malik, who grabbed eyeballs with his searing deliveries. However, his first few international outings indicate that he has to hone his line and length. Umran has a long road ahead, but he could ace red-ball cricket in the future.

Arshdeep Arshdeep's discipline might earn him a Test berth

Remember the sight of Zaheer Khan outfoxing the greatest batters with his impeccable deliveries? He is perhaps India's best left-arm pacer. Well, Arshdeep Singh has a similar propensity. The left-arm seamer is not as fast as Umran, but he is way more economical. He delivered 24 dots ball in the death overs in IPL 2022. Arshdeep's discipline might earn him a Test berth soon.

SKY Suryakumar Yadav has over 5,000 FC runs

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most stylish batters in white-ball cricket. He recently became just the fifth Indian to score a T20I century (117 vs ENG, 3rd T20I). Interestingly, Surya owns over 5,000 First-class runs. Notably, he replaced injured KL Rahul in the New Zealand Test series last year. SKY, who is yet to make his Test debut, could boast India's middle order.