Wife of Dawood's aide accuses Pandya, Rajiv Shukla of rape

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been accused of rape by a woman.

The wife of gangster Riyaz Bhati has filed an application with the Mumbai Police, accusing him of rape and forcing her into prostitution. Among other people, she has named cricketers Hardik Pandya and Munaf Patel as well as Congress leader Rajeev Shukla in her complaint. Riyaz is an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and faces several cases of extortion, forgery, land-grabbing. Here's more.

Riyaz accused of marital rape, assault

In her complaint, Rehnuma Bhati said she was married to Riyaz when she was 15 years old. She has accused him of marital rape, torture, and physical assault. She also alleged that her husband forced her into having sexual relations with his friends, business associates, and other people. Riyaz threatened to kill her and their two children if she refused, she added.

Pandya, his friends allegedly raped the victim

Rehnuma said Riyaz forced her into having a physical relationship with a man in 2011-12. She added she was also forced to sleep with Munaf Patel in a hotel. Further, Pandya and two of his friends raped her under the influence of alcohol, she alleged. They "committed unnatural sexual activities under the influence of alcohol and drugs," she wrote in the complaint.

Rajeev Shukla raped and threatened her

On another occasion, Rehnuma was allegedly raped by Rajeev Shukla, a former chairman of the Indian Premier League. Shukla also threatened to circulate her pictures and videos and continued to exploit her using them. Rehnuma had started living separately in 2016 but was allegedly kidnapped and forced into prostitution again in 2019. Riyaz, on the other hand, is currently on the run.

Complaint filed in September at Santacruz

The complaint was reportedly filed on September 24 in Santacruz, Mumbai. It has been filed for offenses committed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 406, 420, 354, 354(A), 354(B), 509, 370, 376, 376(D), 377, 356, and 386, among others. It also mentioned Sections 66(A) and 66(E) of the Information and Technology Act 2000 and several sections of the POCSO Act 2012.

Two months on, victim awaits action

"I have been trying to get police to register an FIR, but they are not complying. My application was submitted in September, it is already November now," Rehnuma said, according to ThePrint. "I have followed up with various levels of police authorities multiple times. I was told to give some money, but why should I spread corruption? I am right in my place."