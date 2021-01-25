Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami paid former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta $12,000 and Rs. 40 lakh over three years for favorable TRPs (Television Rating Points), according to a supplementary charge sheet filed in the TRP scam case. The case had come to light last October when the BARC had alleged that certain television channels were manipulating their TV ratings.

Charge sheet Dasgupta's handwritten note included in 3,600-page supplementary charge sheet

According to The Indian Express, Dasgupta agreed to have taken money from Goswami in a handwritten note included in the 3,600-page supplementary charge sheet, filed by Mumbai Police on January 11. Reportedly, the charge sheet also includes a BARC forensic audit report, WhatsApp chats purportedly between Dasgupta and Goswami, and statements of 59 persons, including former council employees and cable operators.

Charge sheet Supplementary charge sheet names Dasgupta, ex-BARC COO, Republic CEO

The supplementary charge sheet was filed against Dasgupta, former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia, and Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani. The first charge sheet had been filed against 12 persons in November 2020. According to the second charge sheet, Dasgupta's statement was recorded in the office of the Crime Intelligence Unit on December 27, 2020, at 5:15 pm, in the presence of two witnesses.

Money 'Before launching Republic, Goswami hinted at helping him with ratings'

In the note, Dasgupta said he has known Goswami since 2004 as they used to work together in Times Now. "I joined BARC as CEO in 2013. Arnab Goswami launched Republic in 2017. Even before launching Republic TV, he would talk to me about plans for the launch and indirectly hint at helping him to get good ratings to his channel."

Quote Dasgupta took $12,000 from Goswami for family trips

Further, Dasgupta reportedly said Goswami had met him at St Regis hotel, Lower Parel, and given him $6,000 for his France and Switzerland family trip in 2017. He had again given him $6,000 for his Sweden and Denmark family trip in 2019, Dasgupta said. In 2018 and 2019, Goswami met Dasgupta and gave him Rs. 10 lakh cash both times, the latter said.

Information Statement recorded under duress, says Dasgupta's lawyer

However, Dasgupta's lawyer Arjun Singh said, "We totally deny this allegation as the statement would have been recorded under duress. It does not have any evidentiary value in the court of law." Goswami's lawyer refused to comment on TIE's queries.

Audit report Audit report names several channels for manipulation, pre-fixing of ratings

The audit report—dated July 24, 2020—attached in the charge sheet names several news channels, including Republic, Times Now, and Aaj Tak for alleged manipulation as well as "pre-fixing" of ratings for the channels by BARC's top executives. The charge sheet states that the evidence "indicated favoritism shown to few channels" and "in some cases, we suspect that the ratings were pre-decided."

Audit report Times Now's ratings suppressed to boost Republic's rankings