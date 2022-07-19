Sports

Babar Azam gets past 3,000 Test runs: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 19, 2022, 04:21 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam has surpassed 3,000 Test runs (Photo credit: Twitter/TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has surpassed the 3,000-run mark in Tests. He achieved the milestone on Day 4 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Babar, who hammered a classy century (119) in the first innings, has scored a fifty in the second. He is currently batting alongside Abdullah Shafique as Pakistan chase a big total.

Babar Babar has dominated this Test with the bat

In the first innings, Babar hammered his seventh Test century. Babar came to the crease when the score read 21/2 and he stayed until the end, helping his side recover to 218/10. He scored a superb 119, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. And now, the stylish Babar has recorded his 22nd Test fifty. He has been solid once again to wear down Lanka.

Do you know? Babar equals Kohli for innings taken to complete 3,000 runs

Babar has equaled Virat Kohli in terms of innings taken to smash 3,000 Test runs (73 innings). He has also equaled the likes of Hashim Amla and Alastair Cook. Babar has an average of close to 50 in Tests.

Vs Lanka Babar has a sensational average of 60-plus versus Lanka

To date, Babar has smacked the Lankans for over 450 runs runs at 60-plus average. The run machine has three hundreds two fifties to his name. He slammed 262 runs at 262.00 in the last Test series against SL in 2019. Babar played a critical role in Pakistan's 1-0 win over SL. He was eventually crowned as the Player of the Series.

Information Babar surpasses a host of Pakistan players

In the ongoing Test, Babar has surpassed the likes of Wasim Akram (2,898), Taufeeq Umar (2,963), and Saeed Ahmed (2,991) among the most runs for Pakistan in Tests. He will become the 19th highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the format.

Runs 5th-highest scorer in WTC 2021-23

Babar tops the scoring charts for Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. He has scored over 800 runs at 60-plus average. He has two tons and six fifties. Babar has moved up to fifth in terms of runs in the WTC 2021-23 cycle. Joe Root (1,744), Jonny Bairstow (1,218), Usman Khawaja (888), and Litton Das (883) are ahead of Babar.

Information Babar broke Kohli's record in the first innings

In the first innings, Babar achieved a new milestone in cricket. The stylish batter became the fastest Asian to slam 10,000 international runs (228 innings). Babar went on to break Virat Kohli's record in this regard (232 innings).