India overcome England in 3rd ODI, seal series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 17, 2022, 10:47 pm 2 min read

Rishabh scored a hundred for India (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India overcame England in the 3rd ODI on Sunday in Manchester to claim the three-match series 2-1. England had gone 1-0 down but made a return in the second match. India then claimed the decider. Batting first, England posted 259/10 in 45.5 overs. Jos Buttler scored 60 as Hardik Pandya claimed four scalps. In response, India were helped by Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

3rd ODI How did the match pan out?

England were rocked early on before Jason Roy and Ben Stokes added 54 runs for the 3rd wicket. India rallied back reducing England to 74/4. From there on, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali added a crucial 75-run stand. India picked crucial scalps thereafter to bowl England out. In response, India batted poorly. However, Pant and Pandya helped India win.

Buttler Buttler impresses with a solid 60; surpasses Strauss

Buttler hammered a solid 60-run knock. He helped England recover from a position of worry. He consumed 80 balls and smashed three fours and two sixes. He has raced to 4,214 runs in ODIs at 40.91. He now has 22 ODI fifties. He has also surpassed former Englishman Andrew Strauss in terms of ODI runs (4,205).

Do you know? Best bowling figures for Pandya

Pandya claimed figures worth 4/24 from seven overs. He bowled 3 maiden overs as well. He has now claimed his best bowling figures in ODI cricket. Pandya has raced to 63 ODI scalps at 38.69, including 12 scalps versus England.

Information Pant scores a superb century

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten century to help India win. He smashed 125* from 113 balls. He has gone past 800 ODI runs (840). Pandya (71) scored his 8th ODI fifty as well. He has 1,386 runs in ODIs.

Information Key feats attained by Chahal and Jadeja

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/60) did a reasonable job. He has 111 ODI scalps, surpassing Yuvraj Singh, who managed 110 scalps in his career. He also surpassed Kuldeep Yadav (109 scalps). Ravindra Jadeja (1/21) has 38 scalps versus England and is the second-highest wicket-taker in England-India ODIs.

Numbers Key numbers for the England batters

Root was out for a 3-ball duck. He finished with scores of 0, 11, and 0 in this series. He now has 7 career ODI ducks. Jason Roy slammed a 31-ball 41 upfront. He has raced to 3,897 runs at an average of 40.59. Stokes (27) has gone past 2,900 ODI runs. He has 2,919 runs at 39.44.