Decoding the stats of Hardik Pandya in T20Is

Written by V Shashank Jul 08, 2022, 05:19 pm 2 min read

Pandya claimed his second Player of the Match award in T20Is on Thursday (Source: Twitter/hardikpandya7)

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was all over England in the first T20I on Thursday. He chipped in a crucial 33-ball 51, hitting six fours and a six. Later, he managed figures worth 4/33, denying England (148) a 199-run chase. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandya became the first Indian player with a fifty and a four-fer in T20Is. We decode his T20I stats.

2022 Joint third-highest run-getter for India in 2022

Pandya ranks joint third-most among the highest run-getters for India in T20Is played this year. He has hoarded 205 runs in seven innings while averaging a stellar 51.25. Most notably, he has belted those many runs while striking at 157.69. He shares this run-tally with Deepak Hooda. Pandya's scores in 2022 read: 31*(12), 9(12), 31*(21), 46(31), 24(12), 13*(9), and 51(33).

Context Why does this story matter?

Pandya's cricketing career underwent a dull phase since the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

Fitness concerns had ruled him out of contention.

However, the all-rounder has bounced back and how.

It started with IPL 2022 and he has cashed in ever since.

Notably, Pandya has had contributions on the wicket-taking front too.

This is arguably the best version of Pandya on offer.

Information Pandya's love-affair with pacers

Pandya has feasted on pacers in his T20I career. He has hammered them for 597 runs while striking at 154.66. He has clobbered 45 fours and 33 sixes. Meanwhile, he has amassed 161 runs versus spin, striking at 131.96.

T20Is Pandya's overall numbers in T20Is

Pandya, since making his T20I debut in 2016, has aggregated 758 runs in 62 matches. The right-hander averages 24.45 and has stuck at a mind-boggling rate of 149.21. A boundary hitter, Pandya has smashed 53 fours and 42 sixes. On the bowling front, Pandya has clipped 47 wickets at 24.45. The right-armer's best figures read 4/33 which he registered against England.

Journey The road ahead for Pandya

Pandya's scintillating form makes him a no-brainer in India's playing XI for this year's T20 World Cup. More so, Pandya plays T20s as they should be. He has the ability to change gears at will. Plus, he has matured over the years which make him an asset to the team. A player of his calibre is bound to be troublesome to the rivals.