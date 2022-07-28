Sports

ZIM vs BAN, T20Is: Preview, head-to-head record, and stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 28, 2022, 08:32 pm 3 min read

Zimbabwe were crowned winner in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh for limited-over series comprising both T20Is and ODIs. The T20 Internationals will commence on July 30. Zimbabwe have the form in their stride, having won each of their matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B. Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers rested Mahmudullah for the T20Is. Wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan will captain the visitors. Here is the statistical preview.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in T20Is

Bangladesh enjoy an 11-5 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in 20-overs cricket. The Bangla Tigers bested the hosts on their previous tour in 2021, clinching a 2-1 win. Interestingly, Zimbabwe have lost six of their last seven matches against Bangladesh in this format.

Information A look at the highest and lowest totals

Bangladesh's highest score against Zimbabwe: 194/5. Meanwhile, their lowest score reads 143. As for Zimbabwe, their highest T20I total against the Tigers: 193/5. And, their lowest total is 134/9.

Runs Madhevere has the most runs in Zimbabwe-Bangladesh encounters

Wesley Madhevere is the highest run-getter in T20I duels between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. He has amassed 150 runs at 50.00, comprising two fifties. Interestingly, he scored those many ruins in the three-match series in 2021. Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan follows suit, having scored 142 runs in five matches. Meanwhile, Soumya Sarkar has tallied the most runs in a series for Bangladesh (126).

Wickets Shakib tops the bowling charts!

Shakib has affected the most dismissals in the T20I encounters versus Zimbabwe. The slow left-arm orthodox has claimed nine wickets at 13.88. He also has the best figures in their head-to-head (4/21). He holds the joint-most wickets in a series alongside Shoriful Islam (6). Luke Jongwe has the most scalps for Zimbabwe (5), with each one of those from the 2021 series.

Duo Ervine, Raza eye these records

Top-order batter Craig Ervine has piled up 974 T20I runs at 23.19. He can breach the 1,000-run mark. He will be only the third Zimbabwean besides Hamilton Masakadza (1,662) and Sean Williams (1,231) to attain the feat. Sikandar Raza (913), who is enjoying a red-hot form in the format, can surpass Brendon Taylor (934). The middle-order batter will become the fourth-most run-getter for Zimbabwe.

Stats Zimbabwean bowlers seek these numbers

To date, Jongwe has claimed 45 scalps at 19.51. He is two shy of equalling Tendai Chatara. He will become the joint-most wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in T20I cricket. Spinner Masakadza has snared 30 wickets at 25.00. He is five short of equalling Graeme Cremer as the joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe.

Information Litton in reach of this record

Litton Das has bashed 986 T20I runs (50s: 5). He will be only the sixth Bangladeshi batter to have scored 1,000 or more runs. Mahmudullah (2,043), Shakib (2,010), Tamim Iqbal (1,701), Mushfiqur Rahim (1,495), and Soumya (1,136) are the ones to have done it before.

Trio Mustafizur, Nasum, and Shorful seek these records

Seamer Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in T20Is (87). He averages a meek 20.39. He can trump England's Chris Jordan (88) to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker. Nasum Ahmed has snapped up 28 wickets at 16.42. The left-arm orthodox needs four more scalps to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20 Internationals. Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam (27) can better Rubel Hossain's wicket-tally (28).