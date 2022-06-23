Sports

Yasir returns to Pakistan's Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Written by V Shashank Jun 23, 2022, 03:01 pm 3 min read

Shah clipped 24 wickets on the previous tour of Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

An 18-man Test squad has been announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, starting July 16. Ace leg-spinner Yasir Shah returns to the mix, having last played a Test in August 2021. Meanwhile, uncapped all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has received his maiden Test call-up. The two-match Test series will be held in Galle and Colombo. Here's more.

Vs SL Yasir's daunting numbers against Sri Lanka

Yasir has had plenty of successes against Sri Lanka in the longest format. The veteran has claimed 42 scalps in six Tests. He has five five-wicket hauls to his name. He averages 23.64 with the best figures in an innings as 7/76. Interestingly, the last time Pakistan toured Sri Lanka was in 2014-15. And, Yasir had pocketed three five-wicket hauls.

Context Why does this story matter?

Yasir's return bolsters Pakistan's spin attack.

They lacked the firepower in the home series against Australia.

They eventually paid the price, losing the series by 1-0.

Yasir was one of the linchpins in Pakistan's 2-1 win in Sri Lanka during the tour of 2014-15.

The leg-spinner had clinched 24 wickets at a startling average of 19.33.

His return comes at just the right juncture.

Career A look at Yasir's overall Test career

Shah has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, having claimed a total of 235 wickets at an average of 31.08. He has taken 16 five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 8/41. Shah, who was sidelined for fitness issues, last played a Test against West Indies in Sabina Park in August 2021. He had notched figures worth 0/46 and 0/13.

Duo Salman Agha eyes Test debut; Nawaz returns

Agha's wait for a Test debut might end in the upcoming two-match duels. The right-handed batter has 4,224 runs in 68 First-Class matches. He averages 38.40 and has pummelled 11 hundreds and 22 fifties. Agha, who bowls off-spin, has claimed 88 wickets at 38.40. Meanwhile, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has made a return to Tests after last playing against WI in October-November 2016.

Information Presenting Pakistan's Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Pakistan's Test squad for Sri Lanka: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah.

SL, PAK SL, Pakistan stay afloat in ICC WTC Standings 2021-23

SL are seated fourth in the WTC standings (PCT of 55.56). They have three wins, two losses, and one draw across three series. They will first host Australia and then Pakistan (two Tests each). Later, they will tour NZ (two Tests). Fifth-placed Pakistan (52.38) have claimed three wins, two losses, and two draws. Later, Pakistan will host England (three Tests) and NZ (two Tests).