SL vs Australia, 5th ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jun 23, 2022, 01:07 pm 3 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga will spearhead the spin attack for SL (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A dominant-looking Sri Lanka face Australia in the fifth and final ODI on Friday. The last fixture witnessed SL claim their first ODI series win at home over the Aussies in 30 years. Although a dead rubber, the hosts would be keen to clinch a 4-1 win. Meanwhile, Australia would be aiming to finish on a high. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host his affair. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (2:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. It has been a batter-friendly venue, averaging a first innings score of 237. Spinners have been highly influential in this series. Rain is likely to hinder the play at different stages of the game.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

Both teams have locked horns with each other on 101 occasions. Australia have emerged victorious on 62 occasions, while Sri Lanka have stamped a win on 35 instances (four no-results). Australia have won five of their last eight matches against the Lankans in 50 overs.

SL Sri Lanka have the pedigree to trump the Aussies

SL are loaded with rising one-day campaigners. Pathum Nissanka's top-order heroics have been a class apart this year. Charith Asalanka has had consistent returns since debut. Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, and Jeffrey Vandersay, have been a nuisance for the Kangaroos. Pacer Chamika Karunaratne's death-over exploits have been second to none. All in all, they can overpower the Aussies in this fixture.

AUS Australia eye a win to salvage their pride

Australia would be gutted post the four-run defeat in the last fixture. David Warner (99) and Pat Cummins (35) were the only positives while others fell prey before the 30-run mark. Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head can't afford to have a poor show. Josh Hazlewood and Cummins need to punch early breakthroughs. Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann can be a trump factor too.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (probable XI): Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana. Australia (probable XI): Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Charith Asalanka has hammered 645 runs in 15 ODIs. The middle-order batter averages 46.07. Kusal Mendis has clobbered 427 runs across 10 ODIs versus Australia. He has struck four fifties. Against SL, Aaron Finch has smashed 462 runs in 13 ODIs. He has a hundred and three fifties. Pat Cummins has clipped 117 wickets in 72 ODIs. He averages 28.33 with six four-wicket hauls.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pat Cummins. Fantasy XI (option 2): Alex Carey, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratne.