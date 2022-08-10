Sports

Timo Werner rejoins RB Leipzig from Chelsea: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 10, 2022, 03:58 pm 3 min read

Werner has moved back to Leipzig (Photo credit: Twitter/@TimoWerner)

German striker Timo Werner has left Chelsea to rejoin former club RB Leipzig. Werner moved to the Blues in a £45m move after the latter had activated his release clause. However, with the FIFA World Cup 2022 approaching, Werner wants to play regularly and this is something he wasn't getting at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. He returns in a deal worth about £25m.

Context Why does this story matter?

Werner is another expensive signing who leaves the Blues after Romelu Lukaku.

He played a key role in helping the club win the 2020-21 Champions League title but couldn't quite make an impact otherwise.

He wasn't in Tuchel's plans and rather than offering a bit-part role, he has decided a move to Leipzig is wiser.

Werner dazzled at Leipzig and is a solid addition.

Stats Werner's career stats

Werner started his career with VFB Stuttgart, playing 103 matches and scoring 14 goals and chipping in with 10 assists. For Leipzig, he returned with a whopping 95 goals and 34 assists in 159 games. For Chelsea, he managed to score 23 goals in 89 games. He also made 17 assists in all competitions.

PL stats Werner's Premier League career in numbers

Werner made 56 appearances in the Premier League. He managed just 10 goals and provided nine assists. He accounted for 124 shots, with 48 being on target. He hit the woodwork on 8 occasions. He missed 23 big chances and provided 10. Werner clocked 38 offsides as well. He also made 28 tackles, 10 interceptions, and 10 clearances.

Bundesliga Werner has reasonable numbers in the Bundesliga

Werner, who spent four seasons at Leipzig earlier, managed 78 Bundesliga goals for the club alongside 27 assists. The German forward clocked nine assists for Stuttgart earlier, scoring 13 league goals in 95 appearances. His best time was in 2019-20, when he managed 28 league goals (2nd-highest). He also clocked eight assists that season.

Information Three club honors so far

With Chelsea, Werner won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. He is also a three-time runner-up in cup finals (FA Cup twice and and Carabao Cup once). With Leipzig, he reached the final of the DFB-Pokal Cup.

Words Werner happy with his Leipzig return

Leipzig said he is happy to play for Leipzig once again. "I'm very happy to be playing for RB Leipzig again from now on," the 26-year-old said. "It was a great time from 2016 to 2020 in which we caused a sensation as a league newcomer. It was a worthy farewell for me back then, going as a record goalscorer," he added.