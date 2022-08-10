Sports

Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket: Here's why

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 10, 2022, 02:36 pm 3 min read

Meg Lanning has been a superb leader for AUSW (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian women's cricket team skipper Meg Lanning has decided to take an indefinite break from the game, effective immediately, for personal reasons. Cricket Australia has confirmed Lanning's decision and for the moment, there is no timeline on her return. Lanning wants to step aside and focus on herself. She has been very busy over the last few years with plenty of cricket. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Of late, we have seen a couple of players in men's cricket taking a break from the game. Ben Stokes and Glenn Maxwell have been on that road before making a comeback.

With so much cricket going on, mental wellness of players should be a priority.

It's good that Lanning has prioritized the same and taking time off will help her massively.

Lanning I've made the decision to take a step back: Lanning

Lanning said she has made a decision to step back. "After a busy couple of years, I've made the decision to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself," Lanning said as per Cricket Australia. "I'm grateful for the support of CA and my team-mates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time."

CA Cricket Australia issues a statement

CA Head of Performance, Women's Cricket, Shawn Flegler said the board is proud for Meg acknowledging that she needs a break. "We're proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time." Flegler added Lanning has been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats individually and team wise.

Lanning Skipper Lanning has helped AUSW win major tournaments

Lanning has been a stupendous leader for Australia Women, helping them win several global events. Earlier this year, Lanning helped Australia win the 2022 50-over World Cup. AUSW beat ENGW in the final by 71 runs. Prior to that, AUSW hammered India Women in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020. She also helped them win in 2018.

CWG AUSW won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal

The Indian women's cricket team had to settle for silver after losing against Australia in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Batting first, Australia Women managed 161/8 in 20 overs. Beth Mooney was the top scorer with a 41-ball 61. Lanning scored an impressive 26-ball 36. In response, India Women fell short, despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 65. Ashleigh Gardner (3/16) was impressive.

Numbers Lanning's career in numbers

In 6 Test matches, Lanning has amassed a total of 345 runs at 31.36. She has hammered two fifties. In Women's ODIs, Lanning has accumulated 4,463 runs at 53.13. She has smashed 15 tons and 19 fifties. In the shortest format for Australia, she has scored 3,211 runs at 36.48. She has 2 tons and 15 fifties with the best of 133*.