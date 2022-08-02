Sports

WI beat India in 2nd T20I, level series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 02, 2022, 02:31 am 3 min read

West Indies beat India in the second T20I of the five-match series to level the proceedings 1-1. India were bowled out for a paltry 138 in 19.4 overs. Obed McCoy was sensational for WI, claiming six wickets. In response, WI were going well at one stage before India fought back. However, with not enough runs to defend, India lost the tie.

2nd T20I How did the match pan out?

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck before India were reduced to 40/3 in the 5th over. Hardik Pandya (31) and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with decent knocks as India managed 138/10. For WI, Obed McCoy claimed six wickets. In response, WI got off to a decent start before India chipped in with key wickets. However, WI held on for a win.

McCoy Obed McCoy registers the best spell by a WI bowler

Obed McCoy conceded just 17 runs from his four overs. He bowled a maiden and claimed six wickets. This is now the best bowling by a West Indian bowler in T20Is. The previous best was Keemo Paul (5/15) versus Bangladesh. He is also the first bowler in WI-IND T20Is to take five-plus wickets. In 18 T20Is, McCoy has 29 scalps at 15.48.

Six-wicket haul 10th bowler in T20Is to take six scalps

McCoy is now the 10th bowler in T20Is to take a six-wicket haul in a match. Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis has done it twice. Indian duo Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Nigeria's P Aho, Uganda's DM Nakrani, Namibia's JJ Smit, Argentina's H Fennel, Namibia's J Frylinck, and Australia's Ashton Agar are the other bowlers to have claimed six-wicket hauls.

Batting Notable numbers for the Indian batters

Rohit has recorded his 8th duck in T20Is and a maiden one versus WI. Shreyas Iyer scored 10 runs for India and in the process, he surpassed Gautam Gambhir's tally of 932 runs (941). Rishabh Pant (24) and Hardik Pandya (31) have both gotten past 800 T20I runs for India. They have 806 and 802 runs respectively.

Information King gets past 500 T20I runs

Brandon King scored a solid 52-ball 68 for WI. The opener slammed 8 fours and 2 sixes. King has surpassed the 500-run mark in T20Is (544) at 24.73. This is his highest T20I score, besides a fourth fifty.

Information Ashwin equals Steyn's tally; 50 T20I wickets for Jaddu

R Ashwin (1/32) has raced to 64 T20I scalps. He has equaled the tally of Dale Steyn. Ravindra Jadeja claimed one wicket and has reached a milestone of 50. He is now the fifth Indian bowler to claim 50-plus wickets.